May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 9.27 crore Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Kalinga Sponge Iron Ltd ST, non-fund based D 50 Suspended LOC cum BG Fac Piramal Healthcare Ltd ST FBL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Piramal Healthcare Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Piramal Healthcare Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 21500 Reaffirmed R.M. Mohite Industries Ltd ST NFBL BG) A4+ 90.6 Assigned Sova Electrocasting Ltd ST, non-fund based D 7.2 Suspended LOC facility Shrihari Forging Products FB Fac A4 140 Assigned Shrihari Forging Products Non-FB Fac A4 9.5 Assigned Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, TL BB+ 45.4 Assigned reduced from Rs 4.95 crore Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, CC BB+ 60 Assigned enhanced from Rs 3.00 Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 90 Assigned Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CCBD* B+ 20 Assigned *sublimit within Cash Credit Dessee Technologies Fund Based- CC BB+ 90 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bonds Programme A- 520 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 50 crore Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed Kalinga Sponge Iron Ltd TL D 131.8 Suspended Kalinga Sponge Iron Ltd CC Fac D 90 Suspended Karle Homes Pvt Ltd TL BB- 700 Assigned Marvel Promoters & Developers fund based Bk lines BB+ 200 Assigned Pune) Pvt Ltd Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 400 Assigned Nirav Gems FBL BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Piramal Healthcare Ltd NCD AA 1500 Reaffirmed Piramal Healthcare Ltd LT FBL AA 3000 Reaffirmed R.M. Mohite Industries Ltd LT FBL CC) BB+ 400 Assigned R.M. Mohite Industries Ltd TL BB+ 583.8 Assigned Shrihari Forging Products FB Fac B+ 10.5 Assigned Shrihari Forging Products Unallocated B+ 10 Assigned Sova Electrocasting Ltd TL D 200.8 Suspended Sova Electrocasting Ltd CC Fac D 180.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)