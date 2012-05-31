May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Distillers & Chemicals NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4 500 Revised from D Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2350 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Gti Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment credit A4 60 Assigned Gti Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment A4 90 Assigned Credit Madurai Power Corporation Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Singh Brothers Exim Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - LOC A3 470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 32.50 crore) Singh Brothers Exim Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - BG A3 5 Reaffirmed Singh Suppliers Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sps Share Brokers Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 225 Reaffirmed Bk Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aptus Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 56.3 Suspended Ashok Distillers & Chemicals TL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashok Distillers & Chemicals FBL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associate Decor Ltd TL BB- 3665 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 275.50 crore Associate Decor Ltd LT, Non-FB Limits BB- 3665 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 275.50 crore Associate Decor Ltd LT, Non-FB Limits BB- 390 Reaffirmed Associate Decor Ltd LT, FB Limits BB- 1350 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL B 922.7 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs 145.0 crore) Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FBL- CC B 1327.3 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs 80 crore) Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL BB 34380 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1030 Upgraded from A Global Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 128.8 Suspended Global Castings Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 40 Suspended Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 250 Assigned Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB- (S44.1 Assigned J.C. Enterprises Working Capital B+ 70 Assigned Limits Kamal Autofinance Ltd LT Bk lines BB 200 Reaffirmed Madurai Power Corporation Pvt FBL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded Ltd from A- National Bank For Agricultural LT Bonds programme AAA 20000 Assigned And Rural Development Reliance Home Finance Ltd Second Loss A+ (SO)101.8 Upgraded from Facility A-(SO) Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA (SO488.2 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA (SO137.6 Upgraded from AA(SO) Saumya Dsm Infratech Ltd TL B 986.5 Revised from B+ Singh Brothers Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.70 crore) Singh Brothers Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Singh Suppliers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Assigned Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL B 220 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)