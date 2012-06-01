Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Engines Ltd Non-FBL A2 550 Reaffirmed Gvmfl Satdev Microfinance Loan PTC Series A1 A1(SO) Withdrawn Pool Apr-11 Lakshmi Transformers & non fund based LOC, A4 230 Suspended Electricals BG and unallocated Fac Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1190 Revised from A4+ Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Vyankatesh Board Mill Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Engines Ltd FBL BBB 358 Reaffirmed Continental Engines Ltd TL Fac BBB 702 Reaffirmed E Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 144 Assigned Ennore Port Ltd TL A+ 1417.5 Revised from A reduced from Rs. 165.69 Cr. Jaipuria Infrastructure TL D 520 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Jupitar Coke & Energy Pvt Ltd FBL BB 360 Assigned Jupitar Coke & Energy Pvt Ltd TL BB 322.8 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers & working capital Fac BB 30 Suspended Electricals Pride & Expert Properties Pvt Overdraft BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pride & Expert Properties Pvt Overdraft (Proposed) BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pride & Expert Properties Pvt TL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 247.8 Revised from BB Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 190 Revised from BB Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 2.6 Assigned Rallison Electricals Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL D 1590.7 Suspended Rksk Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL D 550 Suspended Shri Laxmi Ginning Factory TL B+ 10 Assigned Shri Laxmi Ginning Factory CC B+ 47.5 Assigned Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 1210 Revised from BB+ Techno Crest Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB- 240 Withdrawn Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 revised from BB+ Vyankatesh Board Mill Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 65 Assigned Vyankatesh Board Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB 155 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)