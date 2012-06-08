Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Textiles Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A4 170 Reaffirmed Bhatia Industries And Non-FBL A3 870 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (enhanced from Rs 57 crore) Chintamani Commodities LC/BG A4 20 Assigned Swayamprabha Udyam & Company Pledge A4 49.5 Assigned Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Textiles Ltd Fund based Bk Fac C+ 40 Revised from B+ Bhatia Industries And CC BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Chintamani Commodities TL B+ 10.6 Assigned Chintamani Commodities CC B+ 60 Assigned Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL from Bks D 2450 Downgraded from BB+ Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT loans D 3283.4 Downgraded from BB+ Hcg Charitable Trust TL B 376.7 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT bond programme AA- 5000 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT bond programme AA- 5000 Assigned Kadakia Plastics & Chemicals LT fund based/ST non D 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd FB Fac Naresh N Shah TL BB- 141.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL D 600 Revised from BB Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd TL BB 149 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 16.02 crore) Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Shri Devkripa Textile Mills Fund Based- CC B 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Devkripa Textile Mills Fund Based- TL B 41 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swayamprabha Udyam & Company CC B 8 Assigned Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) BB 76.5 Assigned Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB 125 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)