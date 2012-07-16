Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FBL (Buyers A4 250 Assigned Credit) Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL (LOC) A4 500 Assigned Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL (BG) # A4 50 Assigned # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Acme Safetywears Ltd Non FBL - LOC cum BG A4 7 Assigned Anglo-French Drugs & ST Non-FBL A3+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation Non-FB Fac A4 1 Assigned Bosch Ltd off-grid solar SP 1A - Assigned projects C&S Electric Ltd NFBL A2+ 2600 Revised from A1+ Dustven Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 135 Reaffirmed Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA]A4 30 Assigned Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Savings Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan A Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan B Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan C Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 69.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.35 crore earlier) Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Kvk Granites FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Manubhai Mangaldas Securities ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd lines Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL (BG) A4 10 Reaffirmed Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 20 Suspended Fac Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd FBL (ST) D 5 Revised from A4 Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 73140 Revised from A1+ Reliance Communications Ltd CP Programme A2+ 20000 Revised from A1+ Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 15160 Revised from A1+ Reliance Infratel Ltd CP Programme A2+ 10000 Revised from A1+ Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7290 Revised from A1+ Reliance Telecom Ltd CP Programme A2+ 5000 Revised from A1+ Sunrise Containers Ltd Non-FBL A1 131.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.53 crore earlier) Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2+ 4700 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1 5350 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel ST, non FB Fac A1 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) # BB- 100 Assigned # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - CC BB 69 Assigned Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - TL BB 46.51 Assigned Anglo-French Drugs & LT FBL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd TL BBB 35.8 Withdrawn Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 130.2 Downgraded from BB Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB- 2 Downgraded from BB Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation TL Fac B+ 74.6 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd FBL A- 1800 Revised from A+ C&S Electric Ltd TL A- 497.6 Revised from A+ Dustven Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 185 Upgraded from B+ Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 20 Assigned Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 120 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 20000 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Plan AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 244.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 29.80 crore earlier) Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.75 crore earlier) Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd TL BB 1.1 Revised from BB+ Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Fac BB / 247.5 Revised from A4 BB+ / A4+ Kamakshi Cotton Industries LT FBL B 85 Assigned Ginning & Pressing Unit Kvk Granites TL B- 18.1 Assigned Lakshmi Super Speciality TL B 75 Assigned Hospitals Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 464.5 Suspended Pushpa Poultry Complex FBL B 115 Assigned Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd TL (LT) D 56.1 Revised from B+ Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT / ST) ICRA]D / 8.9 Revised from D B+ / A4 Reliance Communications Ltd NCD A- 50000 Revised from A+ Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL A- 281160 Revised from A+ Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A-(SO) 10000 Revised from Fund Based Bk Fac A+(SO) Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A- 8670 Revised from Fund Based Bk Fac A+ S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 2000 Assigned Industry (SO) Saida Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 62.5 Suspended capital Fac Shree Damodar Coach Crafts Pvt FBL B 54.6 Assigned Ltd Shree Govardhan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 78 Assigned Space Age Research & LT FB Fac BB+ 193.6 Assigned Technology Foundation Charitable Trust Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) BBB 1510 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw FBL BB- 200 Assigned & Boiled Rice Sri Mittapalli Trust TL B+ 80 Assigned Sri Mittapalli Trust CC B+ 10 Assigned Stone Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB Limits C+ 90 Assigned Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - TL A- 43.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.24 crore earlier) Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - CC A- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore earlier) Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - External A- 100 Assigned Commercial Borrowing Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL A- 4370 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC A- 1000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust TL BB- 56.3 Assigned Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust CC BB- 22.3 Assigned Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC B- 85 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)