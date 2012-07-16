Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FBL (Buyers A4 250 Assigned
Credit)
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL (LOC) A4 500 Assigned
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL (BG) # A4 50 Assigned
# sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
Acme Safetywears Ltd Non FBL - LOC cum BG A4 7 Assigned
Anglo-French Drugs & ST Non-FBL A3+ 35.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation Non-FB Fac A4 1 Assigned
Bosch Ltd off-grid solar SP 1A - Assigned
projects
C&S Electric Ltd NFBL A2+ 2600 Revised from
A1+
Dustven Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 135 Reaffirmed
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA]A4 30 Assigned
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Fund - Savings Plan
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Income Fund - ST Plan
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan A
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan B
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan C
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 69.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.35 crore earlier)
Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Kvk Granites FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Manubhai Mangaldas Securities ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd lines
Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL (BG) A4 10 Reaffirmed
Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 20 Suspended
Fac
Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd FBL (ST) D 5 Revised from
A4
Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 73140 Revised from
A1+
Reliance Communications Ltd CP Programme A2+ 20000 Revised from
A1+
Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 15160 Revised from
A1+
Reliance Infratel Ltd CP Programme A2+ 10000 Revised from
A1+
Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7290 Revised from
A1+
Reliance Telecom Ltd CP Programme A2+ 5000 Revised from
A1+
Sunrise Containers Ltd Non-FBL A1 131.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.53 crore earlier)
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2+ 4700 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1 5350 Reaffirmed
Venus Jewel ST, non FB Fac A1 1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) # BB- 100 Assigned
# sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - CC BB 69 Assigned
Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - TL BB 46.51 Assigned
Anglo-French Drugs & LT FBL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd TL BBB 35.8 Withdrawn
Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 130.2 Downgraded
from BB
Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB- 2 Downgraded
from BB
Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation TL Fac B+ 74.6 Assigned
C&S Electric Ltd FBL A- 1800 Revised from
A+
C&S Electric Ltd TL A- 497.6 Revised from
A+
Dustven Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 185 Upgraded from
B+
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 20 Assigned
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 120 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 20000 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund - Treasury
Advantage Plan
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Plan AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 244.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 29.80 crore earlier)
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 90 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 10.75 crore earlier)
Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd TL BB 1.1 Revised from
BB+
Jeewan Motors (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Fac BB / 247.5 Revised from
A4 BB+ /
A4+
Kamakshi Cotton Industries LT FBL B 85 Assigned
Ginning & Pressing Unit
Kvk Granites TL B- 18.1 Assigned
Lakshmi Super Speciality TL B 75 Assigned
Hospitals
Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 57.5 Reaffirmed
Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 464.5 Suspended
Pushpa Poultry Complex FBL B 115 Assigned
Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd TL (LT) D 56.1 Revised from
B+
Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT / ST) ICRA]D / 8.9 Revised from
D B+ /
A4
Reliance Communications Ltd NCD A- 50000 Revised from
A+
Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL A- 281160 Revised from
A+
Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A-(SO) 10000 Revised from
Fund Based Bk Fac A+(SO)
Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A- 8670 Revised from
Fund Based Bk Fac A+
S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 2000 Assigned
Industry (SO)
Saida Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 62.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Shree Damodar Coach Crafts Pvt FBL B 54.6 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Govardhan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 78 Assigned
Space Age Research & LT FB Fac BB+ 193.6 Assigned
Technology Foundation
Charitable Trust
Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) BBB 1510 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw FBL BB- 200 Assigned
& Boiled Rice
Sri Mittapalli Trust TL B+ 80 Assigned
Sri Mittapalli Trust CC B+ 10 Assigned
Stone Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB Limits C+ 90 Assigned
Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - TL A- 43.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 11.24 crore earlier)
Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - CC A- 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore earlier)
Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - External A- 100 Assigned
Commercial Borrowing
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL A- 4370 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust TL BB- 56.3 Assigned
Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust CC BB- 22.3 Assigned
Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC B- 85 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)