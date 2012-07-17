Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 120 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 15.5 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd CP/STD A1 1420 Reaffirmed Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 840 Assigned Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 150 Assigned Solutions Ltd (BG) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ 20 Assigned Solutions Ltd Financial BG (FBG)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 20 Assigned Solutions Ltd (LC)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL A4 10 Assigned Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 140 Assigned Etain Immodo Renewables Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects. Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd Import LOC* A4 21.5 Assigned *sublimit of term loan Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 3000 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 46.5 Reaffirmed K N Diamond ST Scale - FB Limits A4 130 Reaffirmed La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 70 Downgraded from A3+ Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 160 Assigned Mayur Dye-Chem Intermediates LOC/BG A4+ 25 Revised from Ltd A3 Ram Kripal Singh Construction LOC A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Non-fund Based A4+ 20 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-Buyer's credit** A2 250 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of LC facility Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL-LOC A2 960 Reaffirmed Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST, FBL - Proposed* A2 102 Reaffirmed * Proposed short term fund based limits are interchangeable with long term limits of Rs.10.2 crore Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A2 5 Reaffirmed Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST, non-FBL - LER A2 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB+ 100 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC BB- 65 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 62.6 Assigned Aria Hotels And Consultancy FB Bk Fac BB+ 4229.2^ Downgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB- ^ Amount is yet to be fully drawn. Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2012 was Rs. 300 crore Asian Hotels (West) Ltd NCD programme BBB- 792.5^ Downgraded from BBB+ ^ reduced from Rs. 100 crore. Balance amount repaid Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd TL A 5187.4 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd FBL A 6000 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL A 20000 Reaffirmed Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 410 Assigned Chloride Power Systems & FBL - CC AA- 50 Assigned Solutions Ltd Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 120 Assigned Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 120 Assigned Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 100 Assigned Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB- 10 Assigned Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 210 Assigned Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62 Assigned Hanumant Foundation FBL- TL B+ 245 Assigned Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL BBB- 32680.1 Assigned Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FB Fac-CC BBB- 3600 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 150 Revsed from BB Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL Limit BB- 148.3 Revsed from BB Johnson Jewellers CC BB- 170 Reaffirmed *Entirely interchangeable between short term and long term. Total limit not to exceed Rs. 8.63 crore Jv Steel Traders CC ICRA] B+ 150 Revised from BB- Jv Steel Tubes CC B+ 100 Revised from BB- K N Diamond LT Scale - FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Kamalben Sindhav TL B 63.5 Assigned Keshav Ginning & Pressing CC B+ 60 Assigned Factory Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills LT FBL D 243.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills ST non-FBL D 69 Suspended Pvt Ltd La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 153.1 Downgraded from BBB La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 368 Downgraded from BBB M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 44 Reaffirmed M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG BB- / 40 Reaffirmed A4 M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 140 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits (CC) BBB+ 300 Assigned Mayur Dye-Chem Intermediates CC Facility BB+ 150 Revised from Ltd BBB- Mayur Dye-Chem Intermediates TL BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL D 60 Assigned Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd BG D 40 Assigned Ram Kripal Singh Construction CC Facility BB+ 239 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * One way interchangeability from non-fund based to fund based facilities of Rs 4.00 crore Ram Kripal Singh Construction BG* BB+ 1361 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Sublimit of non-fund based bank limit of Rs 136.10 crore Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 91 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL BB+ 256.3 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC BB+ 200 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed Limits BB+/ 37 Assigned A4+ Shivangi Remedies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 190 Suspended A4+ Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd TL BB 61.4 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sinewave Biomass Power (Pvt) TL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkata Sai Educational Bk limits BB 245 Withdrawn Society Sterling Sez & Infrastructure TL D 9920 Suspended Ltd Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL-CC^^ BBB 750 Reaffirmed ^^one way interchange ability from CC to LC upto Rs. 5 crore Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL-BG*** BBB 290 Reaffirmed ***one way interchange ability from LC to BG upto Rs. 12 crore Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL-BG** BBB 100 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of LC facility Tanya Healthcare Bk Fac BB+/ 155 Suspended A4+ Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd TL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 85 Reaffirmed Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd LT, FBL - Proposed BBB 102 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 7500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)