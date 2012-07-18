Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 1730 Reaffirmed Bharat Supply Company LOC A4 40 Assigned East West Products Ltd NFBL A4 15 Assigned Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 60 Revised from A4+ Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (Fund based) A4+ 1340 Reaffirmed Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (NFBL) A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd ST, LOC A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd ST, BG A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, Export Packing A2+(SO)120 Reaffirmed Credit Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, Foreign Bills A2+(SO)60 Reaffirmed Discounting Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 4.5 Assigned Mahaveer Metal Co. Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Non-FBL A4 220 Assigned Industries Ltd Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST fund based & A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed non-FBL Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 48 Assigned Ltd Unibic Biscuits India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 30 Assigned V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 40 Revised from A2 V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 20 Revised from A2 Vipul Dye Chem Ltd Non-FBL A4 31.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 110 Assigned Adani Gas Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed B.Nehal TL B+ 10.7 Assigned (P.Y. Rs. 1.45 crore) B.Nehal FBL (CC) B+/ 450 Reaffirmed A4 Enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Bharat Supply Company CC Facility B 20 Assigned Century Texofin Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 207.1 Suspended Cifcl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Mar-09 Cifcl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA (SO) Reaffirmed May-09 Cifcl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Jun-10 Cifcl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Aug-10 East West Products Ltd CC Limits BB- 60 Assigned Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (LT Loan) BB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (CC) BB+ 1590 Reaffirmed I.S. Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 6.0 crore) Ifci Ltd LT Bk borrowings A 44541.6 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT bonds (Including A 72886.8 Reaffirmed subordinated debt) Ifmr Capital Mosec VI PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Revised from BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec VI PTC Series A2 BBB+(SO) Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec VII PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Revised from BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec VII PTC Series A2 BBB+(SO) Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec VIII PTC Series A1 A+(SO) Revised from BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec VIII PTC Series A2 BB+(SO) Assigned Ilss 5 Trust 2011 PTC Series A AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Ilss 5 Trust 2011 PTC Series IO AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 1050 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac AA/ 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 325 crore) Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits B 119.9 Assigned Kamadgiri Fabrics FBL-CC B- 60 Assigned Mahaveer Metal Co. CC Fac BB 80 Assigned Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt FBL (CC Fac) B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Non-FBL B+ 45 Assigned Ltd Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 740 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 21.00 crore Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd TL Limit BBB- 890 Reaffirmed Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd LOC/Guarantee as BBB- 200 Reaffirmed sub-limit within TL limit R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd FBL - TL B- 1.3 Assigned R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd FBL- CC B- 15 Assigned R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd Proposed FBL - TL B- 91 Assigned R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd Proposed FBL - CC B- 35 Assigned Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power TL B 120 Assigned Industries Ltd Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power FB Limits B 310 Assigned Industries Ltd S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 71.2 Downgraded from BB S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 63.8 Downgraded from BB S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 120 Downgraded from BB Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL A+ 2004.4 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 193.8 Revised from BB Speco Infrastructure FBL BB- 30 Assigned Srilanand Mansion Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1480 Assigned Tippers & Trailers India Pvt TL BB 9 Assigned Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt FB Fac BB 63 Assigned Ltd Unibic Biscuits India Pvt Ltd LT Loan B+ 28 Assigned Unibic Biscuits India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 42 Assigned V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 9.3 Revised from BBB Vipul Dye Chem Ltd TL BB- 52 Assigned Vipul Dye Chem Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)