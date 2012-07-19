Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on ST scale) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Non-FBL A4 301 Reaffirmed revised from 25.00 crore Delta Star Power Projects off-grid solar SP4B' - Assigned Services Pvt Ltd projects Embee Software Pvt Ltd Standby LOC A3 144 Revised downwards from A2 General Nice Mineral Resources ST fund based facility D 250 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A4+ General Nice Mineral Resources ST fund based D 150 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility A4+ Krishna Traders FBL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders NFBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk Limits * A1+ 55510 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 4803 crore/ * Includes Rs. 2098 crore of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term fund based limits, subject to total utilization not exceeding Rs. 10,028 crore Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST, FB Fac* A4+ 853.5 Assigned *sub-limit under long-term, fund based facilities Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 590 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FBL A4 2550 Revised from A4+ (earlier Rs. 176.03 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt LT FBL BB- 110 Assigned Ltd Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port TL BBB 8000 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BBB- Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital AA+ 22500 Revised from Limits (rated on LT AAA scale) Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Revised from IrAAA Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL BB- 250 Revised from BB Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Unallocated BB- 29 Revised from BB revised from 8.00 crore Embee Software Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 25 Revised downwards from BBB Embee Software Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 195 Revised downwards from BBB Embee Software Pvt Ltd BG + Letter or Credit BBB- 35 Revised downwards from BBB General Nice Mineral Resources LT fund based D 25 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility BB+ Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 1050 Downgraded from BB+ Hsi Automotives Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 400 Downgraded from BBB Hwaseung Material (India) Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB- 150 Downgraded Ltd from BBB Kausthubha Project Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 146.5 Withdrawn Krishna Traders FBL-CC Rs 2.00 BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd TL BB- 1395 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd CC BB- 105 Reaffirmed Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Rupee TL BBB- 9070 Revised from BBB Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA- 4000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 200 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk Limits* AA- 65750 Assigned *Enhanced from Rs. 5475 crore; Includes Rs. 2098 crore of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term fund based limits, subject to total utilization not exceeding Rs. 10,028 crore Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills FBL (TL) B+ 68.6 Assigned Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills FBL (CC) B+ 80 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 2284.5 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 1225.5 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FBL BB 950 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. Rs. 67.75 crore) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd TL BB 160 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. 26.22 crore) Tourism Finance Corporation Of Bond Programme A- 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.