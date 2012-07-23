Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Export packing A2 390 Reaffirmed credit Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL (sub-limit) A2 390 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Standby line of A2 30 Reaffirmed credit Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2 60 Reaffirmed limits Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Letter of comfort A2 60 Reaffirmed for Buyers' credit (sub-limit) Billion Wealth Minerals Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 480 Suspended Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 200 Revised from A2+ Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 6 Revised from A2+ Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 5 Assigned Creative Tannery Ltd FB Fac (ST) [sub A4 30 Assigned limit] Creative Tannery Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) A4 50 Assigned Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 350 Assigned (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management Non-FB Limits A1 22 Assigned (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 50 Assigned (North) Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Indian Cane Power Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4 360 Reaffirmed Qbarons Natural Energy Systems off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Fund based A3 180 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Ltd Enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-fund based A3 10 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Enhanced from Rs.0.00 crore Rawalwasia Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 7 Reaffirmed S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based D 20 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 11 Assigned Southern Academy Of Maritime B.Sc. (Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Upgraded from Studies Science) ICRA Grade 3 Southern Academy Of Maritime Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Upgraded from Studies Science ICRA Grade 3 Southern Academy Of Maritime Trainee Marine ICRA Grade 2 - Upgraded from Studies Engineering ICRA Grade 3 Southern Academy Of Maritime General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 - Upgraded from Studies Ratings(GP) ICRA Grade 3 Southern Academy Of Maritime B.E. (Marine) ICRA Grade 2 - Upgraded from Studies ICRA Grade 3 Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit limits A4+ 25* Upgraded from A4 * Sub-limit of the Rs 5.00 crore fund based facility Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt FUDBP* A4 3 Assigned Ltd *Foreign usance discount bill purchase Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt LG/Imported LC A4 5.2 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) BBB 5 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 20 Assigned Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.7 Assigned Creative Tannery Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB- 100 Assigned Eshwar Trust TL B- 145.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.58 crore) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 200 Assigned (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 1628 Assigned (North) Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A- 10.7 Revised from Ltd (SO)! BBB- (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA- 23.4 Revised from Ltd (SO)! BBB- (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- 80.3 Revised from Ltd (SO)! A- (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Indian Cane Power Ltd LT- Fund based B- 1850 Revised from C Jakraya Sugar Ltd TL D 469.2 Suspended Jakraya Sugar Ltd FBL D 180.8 Suspended Jyotirmoy Education & Welfare TL D 100 Assigned Foundation L&T Transco Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A 2000 Withdrawn Mahasemam Trust LT Bk Limits BB 669.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 26.96 crore Manipal Academy Of Higher LT FBL AA 5500 Upgraded from Education AA- Ms Industries LT FBL BB- 62.3 Assigned Ms Industries Proposed LT FBL BB- 7.7 Assigned Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-fund based BBB 200 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt TL Fac BBB- 308 Assigned Ltd Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt FB Fac BBB- 180 Assigned Ltd Enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore Ranchi Expressways Ltd FBL BB+ 11916 Upgraded from BB- Rawalwasia Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL BB 93 Reaffirmed S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT loans, working D 214.8 Suspended capital and unallocated Fac Sealion Sparkle Maritime TL A- 35.1 Withdrawn Services Ltd The Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 85 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & FB Fac B 150 Assigned Energy Pvt Ltd Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & Proposed limits B 50 Assigned Energy Pvt Ltd Vinayak Steels Ltd TL Fac BB+ 118 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore Vinayak Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 267.6 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.22.50 crore Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt CC B 5 Assigned Ltd Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt TL B 65.4 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.