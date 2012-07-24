Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ginni Holdings ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 2 suspended Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Enhanced from Rs 2.5 crore Scintillating Jewellery ST, FB Fac A4+ 600 Assigned Sharp Tanks & Structurals Pvt Fund based and A3 20 suspended Ltd Non-funds based Fac Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt ST working capital Fac A4 290 suspended Ltd Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd Export packing credit A4 14 Assigned Veer-O-Metals Non-FB Fac A2 70 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals FB Fac A2 24 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Realty Development Ltd TL BB+ 2670 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs 248.45 crore) Ambuja Realty Development Ltd CC BB+ 100 Revised from BB Ambuja Realty Development Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 50 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs 23.55 crore) Chedilal Madanlal Trust TL D 71.7 Assigned Dusters Total Solutions Line of credit BB 250 suspended Services Pvt Ltd G. G. Hospital TL Fac BB- 550 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd LT FBL D 2850 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd LT Non-FBL D 292 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 23.00 crore Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd Unallocated D 28 Reaffirmed Ginni Holdings LT FBL BB- 120 Assigned Ginni Holdings Unallocated BB-/ 120 Assigned A4 Goel Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 250 Assigned Lotus Shopping Centres Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB+ 1600 Withdrawn Mahakaushal Sugar And Power FBL B- 90 Assigned Industries Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar And Power TL B- 65 Assigned Industries Ltd Manipal Academy Of Higher LT FBL AA 5000 upgraded from Education AA- Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Long Bk Fac B+ 51 suspended P N Memorial Neurocentre And LT loans C 310 suspended Research Institute Ltd Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 135 Enhanced from Rs 10 crore Rrahulraj Realtor Pvt Ltd TL and FB limits B+ 1500 Assigned Sharp Tanks & Structurals Pvt Working capital Fac BBB- 170 suspended Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL BBB 9000 upgraded from Pvt Ltd BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 650.00 crore) Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt LT working capital Fac BB 35 suspended Ltd Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd TL B+ 161 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned Veer-O-Metals TL Fac BBB 24 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals FB Fac BBB 160 Reaffirmed Vins Hospital Pvt Ltd TL BB 78.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)