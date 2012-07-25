Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Argo Systems Fze ST fund based A4 350 Reaffirmed
facility - Foreign
Currency Short -TL
Blr Knits Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 7.4 Reaffirmed
Blr Knits Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned
Eastern Comnets Ltd ST, non fund based A4 120 Suspended
LOC & forward
contract Fac
Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 400 Reaffirmed
Parerhat Steel Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned
Savani Exports FDBP Limits ICRA]A4 30 Assigned
Sealion Sparkle Port & NFBL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd
Shital Diam FBL A4 160 Assigned
Shital Gems Pvt Ltd FBL A4 125 Assigned
Siti Energy ST, non fund based BG A4 105 Suspended
Fac
Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1 200 Assigned
Limits* (SO)
*based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 25 Assigned
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpine Housing Development FBL-LT D 500 Downgraded
Corporation Ltd from B+
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Ambuja Realty Development Ltd TL BB+ 2670 Revised from
BB
Ambuja Realty Development Ltd CC BB+ 100 Revised from
BB
Ambuja Realty Development Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 50 Revised from
BB
Argo Systems Fze LT FB facility - BB- 68 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency TL
Bau Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Assigned
Bengal Shrachi Housing TL BB+ 860.2 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Blr Knits Pvt Ltd TL - 20 Withdrawn
Blr Knits Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Eastern Comnets Ltd CC & BG Fac BB 130 Suspended
Gargi Biotek Pvt Ltd TL BB- 52.5 Assigned
Global Techpark Pvt Ltd TL programme BB 1923 Assigned
Ilife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 75 Suspended
Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 4610.9 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+/ 17.9 Assigned
A1
Oswal Pumps Ltd FBL- CC BB 430 Downgraded
from BB+
Parerhat Steel Ltd FBL BB- 339 Assigned
Parinee Realty Pvt Ltd TL B 774.7 Assigned
Savani Exports CC* B 70 Assigned
*EPC sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore
Sealion Sparkle Port & TL A- 186.8 Reaffirmed
Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd
Shital Gems Pvt Ltd Un-tied Amount B+/ 35 Assigned
A4
Siti Energy LT loans BB- 591.5 Suspended
Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL* ICRA]A+ (SO) 494.5 Assigned
*based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned
Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits B+/ 40 Assigned
A4
Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Bk Fac BB/ 105.9 Suspended
Ltd A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
