Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Argo Systems Fze ST fund based A4 350 Reaffirmed facility - Foreign Currency Short -TL Blr Knits Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 7.4 Reaffirmed Blr Knits Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Eastern Comnets Ltd ST, non fund based A4 120 Suspended LOC & forward contract Fac Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 400 Reaffirmed Parerhat Steel Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Savani Exports FDBP Limits ICRA]A4 30 Assigned Sealion Sparkle Port & NFBL A2 50 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Shital Diam FBL A4 160 Assigned Shital Gems Pvt Ltd FBL A4 125 Assigned Siti Energy ST, non fund based BG A4 105 Suspended Fac Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1 200 Assigned Limits* (SO) *based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Supreme Paper Mills Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 25 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Housing Development FBL-LT D 500 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from B+ Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.5 Assigned Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Ambuja Realty Development Ltd TL BB+ 2670 Revised from BB Ambuja Realty Development Ltd CC BB+ 100 Revised from BB Ambuja Realty Development Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 50 Revised from BB Argo Systems Fze LT FB facility - BB- 68 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency TL Bau Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Assigned Bengal Shrachi Housing TL BB+ 860.2 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Blr Knits Pvt Ltd TL - 20 Withdrawn Blr Knits Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed Eastern Comnets Ltd CC & BG Fac BB 130 Suspended Gargi Biotek Pvt Ltd TL BB- 52.5 Assigned Global Techpark Pvt Ltd TL programme BB 1923 Assigned Ilife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 75 Suspended Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 4610.9 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 150 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+/ 17.9 Assigned A1 Oswal Pumps Ltd FBL- CC BB 430 Downgraded from BB+ Parerhat Steel Ltd FBL BB- 339 Assigned Parinee Realty Pvt Ltd TL B 774.7 Assigned Savani Exports CC* B 70 Assigned *EPC sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore Sealion Sparkle Port & TL A- 186.8 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Shital Gems Pvt Ltd Un-tied Amount B+/ 35 Assigned A4 Siti Energy LT loans BB- 591.5 Suspended Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL* ICRA]A+ (SO) 494.5 Assigned *based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Supreme Paper Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits B+/ 40 Assigned A4 Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Bk Fac BB/ 105.9 Suspended Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)