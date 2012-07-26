Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ----- ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based (sub-limit A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac) Enhanced from (Rs.7.50 crore Jay Polychem (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 9300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 646.0) Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 1000* Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore * These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and the total non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG* A4+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 25.0 crore) *the non-fund based limit has been rated in both long term and short term scale Pricol Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 760 Upgraded from A3 Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL A3 250 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 9.5 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 90.5 Reaffirmed Vazir Polymers Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 63 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International LT FBL - CC** B+ 250 Assigned ** Sublimit of Letter of Credit Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd FBL -Export Packing ICRA]B+ 180 Reassigned Credit Reduced from Rs. 19.00 crore Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore Diviniti Homes Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned Jay Polychem (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 290cr) Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd FBL B 220 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 18.00 Cr Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20.5 Assigned Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 140 Assigned Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB+ 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 18.50 crore) New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG* BB+ 400 Assigned *the non-fund based limit has been rated in both long term and short term scale Pricol Ltd FB Fac BBB 1175 Upgraded from BBB- Pricol Ltd TL Fac BBB 813.9 Upgraded from BBB- Religare Asset Management Religare ST Plan AAA - Reaffirmed Company mfs Religare Asset Management Religare Medium Term AAA - Reaffirmed Company Bond Fund mfs Religare Asset Management Religare Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Protection Oriented mfs Fund-Series I Spareage Seals Ltd FBL BB 160 Assigned Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 86.8 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT FBL (CC) B 113 Assigned Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT FBL (TL) B 3 Assigned Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT NFBL (LOC) B 9* Assigned Raw & Boiled Rice Mill * A sub limit of fund Term loans Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 400 Assigned Sahakara Sangha N Vazir Polymers Ltd FB facility BB+ 30 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 