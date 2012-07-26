Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ----- ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Assigned
C&S Electric Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned
projects
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based (sub-limit A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Fac)
Enhanced from (Rs.7.50 crore
Jay Polychem (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 9300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 646.0)
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 1000* Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore
* These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund
based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and
the total non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG* A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 25.0 crore)
*the non-fund based limit has been rated in both long term and short term scale
Pricol Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 760 Upgraded from
A3
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 9.5 Reaffirmed
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 90.5 Reaffirmed
Vazir Polymers Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 63 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International LT FBL - CC** B+ 250 Assigned
** Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd FBL -Export Packing ICRA]B+ 180 Reassigned
Credit
Reduced from Rs. 19.00 crore
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore
Diviniti Homes Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned
Jay Polychem (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 290cr)
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd FBL B 220 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs 18.00 Cr
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20.5 Assigned
Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 140 Assigned
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 18.50 crore)
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG* BB+ 400 Assigned
*the non-fund based limit has been rated in both long term and short term scale
Pricol Ltd FB Fac BBB 1175 Upgraded from
BBB-
Pricol Ltd TL Fac BBB 813.9 Upgraded from
BBB-
Religare Asset Management Religare ST Plan AAA - Reaffirmed
Company mfs
Religare Asset Management Religare Medium Term AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Bond Fund mfs
Religare Asset Management Religare Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Protection Oriented mfs
Fund-Series I
Spareage Seals Ltd FBL BB 160 Assigned
Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 86.8 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT FBL (CC) B 113 Assigned
Raw & Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT FBL (TL) B 3 Assigned
Raw & Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT NFBL (LOC) B 9* Assigned
Raw & Boiled Rice Mill
* A sub limit of fund Term loans
Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 400 Assigned
Sahakara Sangha N
Vazir Polymers Ltd FB facility BB+ 30 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
