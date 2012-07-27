Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC A2+# 900 Damara Gold Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 215 Assigned Enfield Solar Energy Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects. Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd BG/Inland/Import LC A4 20 Assigned with fully inter-changeability Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd ST, FBL A4 150 Assigned Malwa Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 81.5 Reaffirmed Mili Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB Limit* A4 120 Assigned *Sub-limit of the Rs. 16.00 crore long-term fund-based limit Mili Steels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Neutral Glass & Allied non-FBL A2+ 50 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.3 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Ltd BG A4+ 56 Assigned Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 82 Reassigned (SO) from A4+ Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 27 Assigned Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 76.4 Assigned * Sublimit of Term Loan. Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 260 Assigned Swayamprabha Udyam & Co ST FBL A4 49.5 Assigned Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+# 1031.9 Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG BBB+# 30 Damara Gold Pvt Ltd TL B 57 Assigned G.G.Tronics India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 50 Assigned Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 51.5 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT bond programme AA- 10000 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT bond programme AA- 10000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Second Loss Facility AA- - Withdrawn (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd PTC Series A13 AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Laxmi Gold House Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BB+ 102.9 Assigned Malwa Industries Ltd LT: FBL D 2643.5 Reaffirmed Mili Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit BB 160 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 145.5 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd Second Loss Facility AA- - Withdrawn (SO) Reliance Capital Ltd Purchaser payouts AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Rex Polyextrusion Ltd TL BB+ 48 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Ltd CC BB+ 70 Assigned Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd TL BBB 99.8 Reassigned (SO) from BB+ Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB 60 Reassigned (SO) from BB+ Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 70 Assigned Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL B+ 180 Assigned Shiv Shakti Shiksha And Seva proposed TL B+ 800 Assigned Samiti Rewa Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 90 Assigned Swami Ramanand Bharti Sahakari TL B+ 260 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Swayamprabha Udyam & Co LT FBL B 8 Assigned Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 50 Suspended Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 180 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.