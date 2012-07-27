Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC A2+# 900
Damara Gold Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 215 Assigned
Enfield Solar Energy Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects.
Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd BG/Inland/Import LC A4 20 Assigned
with fully
inter-changeability
Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd ST, FBL A4 150 Assigned
Malwa Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 81.5 Reaffirmed
Mili Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB Limit* A4 120 Assigned
*Sub-limit of the Rs. 16.00 crore long-term fund-based limit
Mili Steels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned
Neutral Glass & Allied non-FBL A2+ 50 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.3 Assigned
Rex Polyextrusion Ltd BG A4+ 56 Assigned
Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 82 Reassigned
(SO) from A4+
Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 27 Assigned
Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 76.4 Assigned
* Sublimit of Term Loan.
Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 260 Assigned
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co ST FBL A4 49.5 Assigned
Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 30 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+# 1031.9
Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG BBB+# 30
Damara Gold Pvt Ltd TL B 57 Assigned
G.G.Tronics India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned
Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 50 Assigned
Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 51.5 Assigned
Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT bond programme AA- 10000 Assigned
Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT bond programme AA- 10000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Second Loss Facility AA- - Withdrawn
(SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd PTC Series A13 AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Laxmi Gold House Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BB+ 102.9 Assigned
Malwa Industries Ltd LT: FBL D 2643.5 Reaffirmed
Mili Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit BB 160 Assigned
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 145.5 Assigned
Reliance Capital Ltd Second Loss Facility AA- - Withdrawn
(SO)
Reliance Capital Ltd Purchaser payouts AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Rex Polyextrusion Ltd TL BB+ 48 Assigned
Rex Polyextrusion Ltd CC BB+ 70 Assigned
Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd TL BBB 99.8 Reassigned
(SO) from BB+
Rvr Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB 60 Reassigned
(SO) from BB+
Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 70 Assigned
Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL B+ 180 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Shiksha And Seva proposed TL B+ 800 Assigned
Samiti Rewa
Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 90 Assigned
Swami Ramanand Bharti Sahakari TL B+ 260 Assigned
Soot Girni Ltd
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co LT FBL B 8 Assigned
Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 50 Suspended
Vrinda Forgings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 180 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
