Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.M. Trivedi ST, Non-FB limits A4 10 Suspended Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A3 155 Reaffirmed Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd ILC Limit A4 40 Assigned Bygging India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 24 Crore Capital Power Systems Ltd NFBL A4 350 Assigned Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Assigned Deccan Cements Ltd Non-FBL A2 150 Reaffirmed Dwekam Electrodes Pvt Ltd Non- FBL D 20 Revised from A3+ Empire Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Commercial Programme A2+ 750 Revised from A1 Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ - Withdrawn D.A. Oct-11 (SO) Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ - Withdrawn D.A. Sep-11 I (SO) Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts A1+ - Withdrawn D.A. Sep-11-Ii (SO) Hyaline Glass Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 250 Assigned *LC limit is a sublimit of the term loan facility such that the total exposure should not Rs 40.5 Cr Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt ST FBL A4 400 Assigned Ltd Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt ST non-FBL A4 145 Assigned Ltd Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 1980 Reaffirmed Enhanced to Rs. 198.00 crore Magnolia Martinique Clothing Short- Term: FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 200 Assigned Serviont Global Solutions Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A1+ 60* Reaffirmed * No change in sub limits Ttk Healthcare Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 50* Reaffirmed * Enhanced from Rs. 3.75 crore Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd NFBL D 91.2 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Academy Of Higher Education fund based Bk facility BBB- 100 Suspended Aditi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT loan & working D 140.5 Suspended capital Fac B.M. Trivedi LT, FB limits B- 50 Suspended Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd TL BB 5 Assigned Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd CC BB 110 Assigned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer Rating IrB - Reaffirmed Palike Bygging India Ltd FBL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 17 Crore Bygging India Ltd Un-tied limits BBB / 700 Reaffirmed A3+ Enhanced from Rs. 19 Crore Capital Power Systems Ltd FBL BB- 250 Assigned Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB 6.4 Assigned Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Assigned Deccan Cements Ltd TL BBB 2810 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Dwekam Electrodes Pvt Ltd FBL- CC D 65 Revised from BBB Dwekam Electrodes Pvt Ltd FBL- TL D 20 Revised from BBB Empire Industries Ltd FBL A- 99 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt FB and non-fund based BB- / 280 Suspended Ltd Bk Fac A4 Glodyne Technoserve Ltd NCD BBB+; 750 Revised from A Hyaline Glass Pvt Ltd TL B+ 345 Assigned Hyaline Glass Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt LT FBL BB- 3517 Revised from Ltd BB (enhanced from 46.20 crore Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated A- 1.6 Revised from Contribution (SO) B+ (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- 141.9 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- 143.1 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 33.5 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 7.39 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 97.7 Assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA]A+ 78.5 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) Institute Of Computer fund based Bk facility BBB- 100 Suspended Engineers (India) Kamla Landmarc Real Estate FBL B+ 2500 Assigned Holding Pvt Ltd Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 324.5 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BB 564.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) BB 10 Reaffirmed Madhucon Sugar And Power FBL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power TL BBB- 679.7 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Magnolia Martinique Clothing LT: FBL BB 10* Withdrawn Pvt Ltd *The long term rating has been withdrawn as the company has repaid the long term fund based limits Manipal University Jaipur LT FBL BBB- 1200 Assigned Prayagraj Power Generation Co. LT Loans BBB 80850 Reaffirmed Ltd Rdr Exports LT FBL BB 220 Suspended Serviont Global Solutions Ltd TL B+ 89.9 Revised from B- (Reduced from Rs. 12.5 crore) Serviont Global Solutions Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 105 Revised from B- Sri Mata Infratech Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 473.7 Suspended Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 26.3 Suspended A4 Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills TL Fac C+ 210 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills FB Fac C+ 40 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Sterling Biotech Ltd long-TL, D 6160 Suspended Sterling Biotech Ltd LT FB Fac D 7900 Suspended Sterling Biotech Ltd LT FB Fac D 2100 Suspended Techno India fund based Bk facility BBB- 610 Suspended Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac A+ 225* Reaffirmed * Enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd FBL D 228.8 Revised from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)