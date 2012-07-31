Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Durga Construction Company Non-FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Indore Composite Pvt Ltd Short- term, non-fund A4 42.5 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Jabs International Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A3 20 Reaffirmed Laser Filament Pvt Ltd FBL - PC cum FBP/FBD A4 20 Assigned (Sublimit within CC Limits) Lg Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1 850 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank CP / ST Debt Programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 60 Assigned Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 8 Assigned The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Assigned Ltd *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund based- ST Fac A1+ 1516.8 Assigned Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India CP Programme A1+ 300 Assigned Ltd Unisun Technologies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar projects. SP 3A - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd LT loans & working D 240 Suspended capital Fac Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 45 Suspended Durga Construction Company TL BB 57.6 Reaffirmed Durga Construction Company LT FBL BB 92.6 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 215 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - TL D 98 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac D 51 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac D 176 Assigned G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale -FB Fac D 15 Assigned Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 93 Downgraded from BB- Indore Composite Pvt Ltd Long- term, FB Bk Fac B+ 100 Downgraded from BB- Jabs International Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Jabs International Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Kamal International TL B 12.2 Retained Kamal International CC Fac B 60 Retained Kamal International Working Capital TL B 0.2 Retained Kamal International Unallocated Fund B/ 7.6 Retained Based and Non FB Fac A4 Kishan Industries LT FB Fac C+ 114.1 Suspended Laser Filament Pvt Ltd TL B 11.1 Assigned Laser Filament Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 80 Assigned Lg Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL A 1446 Reaffirmed Lg Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac A 800 Reaffirmed Lgb Forge Ltd TL A(SO) 40 Reaffirmed Lorvin Industries Ltd LT- Fund based ICRA]B 490 Reaffirmed M.R.A. Metal Pvt Ltd TL B 22.3 Retained M.R.A. Metal Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 60 Retained M.R.A. Metal Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B 18.2 Retained M.R.A. Metal Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fund B/ 19.5 Retained Based and Non FB Fac A4 Mail Order Solutions (India) LT loans & working BBB- 61 Suspended Pvt Ltd capital Fac Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 81.6 Upgraded from D The Tinplate Company Of India TL/corporate loan A+ 1369.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac A+ 810 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.