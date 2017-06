Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1 & 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Enterprise FDBP/FUDBP/AFDBC: FBL A4+ 150* Reaffirmed *consists direct bills sublimit of Rs 7.50 crore and packing credit sublimit of Rs 7.25 crore Abg Timber Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 200 Assigned Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 3.2 Reaffirmed Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Ansal Buildwell Ltd NFBL A4 68.3 Upgraded from D B. Harish & Company FBL A4+ 70 Assigned Divis Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A2 170 Reaffirmed Lines Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]A2 250 Revised from A1 Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 1000 Revised from A1 Gravita India Ltd ST, non fund based A2 160 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Hariharan Spinners Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.9 Assigned Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 45.4 Revised from A4 Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60 Assigned Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd NFBL (LC/ BG) A2 65 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd NFBL (LC/ BG - A2 10 Assigned Proposed) M/S B. Harish & Co FBL A4+ 70 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Non-FBL A3 53.8 Assigned Ltd Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3+ 10 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 111 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Nanco Hosiery Mills FB Fac A4 72.5 Suspended Nanco Hosiery Mills non fund based Bk Fac A4 3 Suspended Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 80 Revised from A4 Samson Solar Power Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B' - Assigned projects Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac* A1 3650 Reaffirmed * - Out of the Rs. 365 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the Rs. 615.35 crore term loan facilities Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills ST non-FB Fac D 107.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt BG ICRA]A4 30 Assigned Ltd Supreme Mobiles Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 6 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits* A4 5 Suspended *Sub-limit of Rs. 4.00 crore long-term, fund-based limits The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Vanita Cold Storage ST Fund Based: Export A4 80 Assigned Packing Credit Vanita Cold Storage ST Fund Based: A4 65 Assigned FBP/FBD* *sublimit of Export Packing Credit #FBP/FBD- Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount Vanita Cold Storage ST Non Fund Based: A4 4.5 Assigned Forward Contract Booking LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Timber Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 450 Reaffirmed Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 100 Reaffirmed Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Ansal Buildwell Ltd TL B 232.2 Upgraded from D Ansal Buildwell Ltd FBL B 170 Upgraded from D Ansal Buildwell Ltd Proposed Bk limits B 229.5 Upgraded from D Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt FBL - CC BBB 980 Revised from Ltd BBB- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt TL BBB 1810 Revised from Ltd BBB- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-FBL- BG BBB 50 Revised from Ltd BBB- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-FBL- LOC 200 Revised from Ltd BBB/ A2 BBB-/ A3 B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Assigned Cbay Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA]BBB / 216.5 Suspended A3+ Cms Educational Trust TL facility D 210 Suspended Designer Homes TL (Proposed) B 150 Assigned Devansh Industries FBL B+ 70 Assigned Divis Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B 60 Assigned non-FBL Electronica Finance Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Lines BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB 250 Revised from A Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 350 Revised from A Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB 1000 Revised from A Gravita India Ltd FB Fac BBB 190 Suspended Hariharan Spinners Ltd TL B+ 187.1 Assigned Hariharan Spinners Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* ICRA]BB- 20 Assigned *Sublimit of Export packing Credit Hyderabad Institute Of FBL BBB- 427 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Institute Of NFBL* BBB- 247 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd *sub limit of fund based limits Jak Associates Non Fund Based (BG) B+ 10 Assigned Jak Associates TL B+ 60 Assigned Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 300 Revised from B+ Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 40 Revised from B+ Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd FBL and NFBL BBB- 1400 Suspended Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 40 Assigned Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 200 Assigned Kohima Energy Pvt Ltd TL D 195 Assigned Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes TL B+ 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes FB Limits (CC) B+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd TL B 55.2 Assigned Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 210 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd FBL (EPC/ PCFC) BBB 150 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd FBL (CC/ EPC/ PCFC - BBB 55 Assigned Proposed) Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB / 60 Assigned (Untied) A2 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac AA+ 2720 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB 140 Assigned Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt FBL BBB 50 Assigned Ltd Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 80 Assigned Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 60 Assigned Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 629 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed Nanco Hosiery Mills TL Fac B+ 0.7 Suspended Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra FB Fac BB 25 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Navalakha Translines Foreign Currency TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed P K & Company FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed P K & Company Non FBL - BG B+ 300 Reaffirmed Pramanik Retail Pvt Ltd TL D 395.7 Revised from B Pramanik Retail Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 160 Revised from B Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A+ 6153.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 818.35 crore Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 1000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 85.0 crore Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 270 Suspended Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 291.1 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd FBL -CC BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd Unallocated BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd Non Fund Based - Bk BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt CC BB 30 Assigned Ltd Shri Vardhman Rice Mills FB Fac D 91.5 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd TL D 160 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd Fund Based Facility - D 40 Assigned CC Smart Card It Solutions Ltd Non FB Fac D 50 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 10 Revised from BB Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 120 Revised from BB Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac D 300 Revised from BB Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac - sub D 80 Revised from limit BB Spine Arthroscopic And Joint TL Fac B+ 160 Reaffirmed Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd Spine Arthroscopic And Joint FB Fac (LT) B+ 80 Reaffirmed Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills TL D 400 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills LT FB Fac D 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Supreme Mobiles Ltd FBL (CC) BB 55 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits B+ 40 Suspended The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd FBL BB 175 Assigned Va Tech Wabag Ltd Fund based - (CC) A 405 Reaffirmed Va Tech Wabag Ltd Non Fund based ( A / 9730 Reaffirmed LC/BG*) A1 Vanita Cold Storage LT Fund Based: TL BB- 13.5 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]D 100 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]D 30 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]D 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)