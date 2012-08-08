Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J.Mehta & Co. Llp EPC* A4+ 70.8 Assigned *25% interchangeability from PSC to EPC is permitted. 100% interchangeability from EPC to PSC is permitted A.J.Mehta & Co. Llp PSC* A4+ 99.2 Assigned *25% interchangeability from PSC to EPC is permitted. 100% interchangeability from EPC to PSC is permitted Ashish Pipes Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 30 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 7500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Assigned Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill ST NFBL A4 6.8 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd Non Fund Based A3 235 Revised from facility A2 Enhanced to Rs. 32.30 crore Sejal Exports (India) FBL (Post Shipment A4+ 420 Assigned Credit) Surya Sri Rice Mill ST NFBL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Triofab (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 105 Reaffirmed Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A3 15 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG A3 2.5 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned for Potential Future Exposure (CEL for PFE) Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 400 Assigned placed on rating watch with developing implications MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 107.5 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Gems FBL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed / A3 Amrut Gems Proposed Limits BBB- 190 Reaffirmed / A3 Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 19.5 Revised from BB Ashish Pipes FB, LT Fac B 23.5 Assigned Ashish Pipes TL (incl. Standby TL) B 5.5 Assigned Ashish Pipes Unallocated Limits B / A4 1 Assigned Chd Armaan Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 285 Withdrawn India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Jindal Power Ltd NCD - V AA 5000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCD - I AA 3500 Withdrawn Jindal Power Ltd NCD - II AA 3750 Withdrawn Jindal Power Ltd NCD - III AA 1500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCD - IV AA 1250 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA 5000 Assigned Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits 450 Assigned B+/ A4 Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL B+ 4500 Assigned Laila Nutraceuticals LT Loan D 30 Suspended Laila Nutraceuticals ST FB Fac D 350 Suspended Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 243.2 Reaffirmed Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 100 Suspended / A4+ Rubamin Ltd CC BBB- 1017.5 Revised from BBB+ Reduced to Rs. 70.00 crore Rubamin Ltd TL BBB- 396.5 Revised from BBB+ Reduced to Rs. 23.92 crore Sree Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Ayyappa Rice Industries LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Buchiyyamma Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Surya Sri Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 244.5 Reaffirmed Triofab (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits B- 70 Revised from BB Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 232.4 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BBB- 80.1 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd TL BB 24 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd CC facility BB 240 Assigned Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 400# Assigned Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG BBB+ 20# Assigned Welmech Engineering Co. Ltd TL fac B 5 Suspended Welmech Engineering Co. Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B 67 Suspended Welmech Engineering Co. Ltd LT non-FB Fac B 45 Suspended Welmech Engineering Co. Ltd non-FB Fac D 3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)