Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 7 & 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs LC A4 5 Reaffirmed Audi Motors Ltd Working capital A4+ 18.1 Assigned Demand Loan Audi Motors Ltd LOC A4+ 15 Assigned Axis Structurals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 50 Suspended Bajaj Motors Ltd Non FB Fac A1 245 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs.14.5 Crore Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd Non FB Fac A1 245 Downgraded from A1+ Enhancement in limits from Rs.14.5 Crore Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Barclays Bank Plc (India CDs ICRA] A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Operations) Barclays Investments & Loans ST Debt (STD) A1+ Reaffirmed (India) Ltd programme Barclays Securities (India) ST Debt Programme ICRA] A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dax Networks Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 128.8 Assigned Dax Networks Ltd ST - Fund based A4 63 Assigned (sub limit) Fac Dax Networks Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 2.5 Assigned (sub limit) Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd ST Loans A1+ 100 Suspended Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, Fund Based A1+ 370 Suspended Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A1+ 155 Suspended Gokaldas Exports Ltd FB Fac A3 4950 Revised from A2 Hari Machines Ltd Non-FBL A3 200 Downgraded from A3+ Harman Plastic Industries ST Non-FBL A3 3.7 Assigned Jsk Hotels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 25 Reaffirmed Kumudchandra D Mehta FBL A4 360 Assigned Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 94.3 Revised from A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 8.93 crore Lubi Electronics Off-Grid Solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Mbh Power Pvt Ltd Off-Grid Solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects Neesa Leisure Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended New India Cuprotec Non-fund based ST A3+ 250 Assigned Limits New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd LC A3+ 120 Assigned Parerhat Steel Ltd NFBL D 5 Revised from A4 Rupesh Kumar & Brothers NFBL A4+ 10 Withdrawn Sharp Global Ltd FBL A3+ 7500 Revised from A2 Sharp Global Ltd NFBL A3+ 400 Revised from A2 Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST Scale - LOC A4 175 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST Scale - BGs A4 25 Reaffirmed Su Solartech Systmes (Pvt) Ltd Off-Grid Solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects Sun Energy Systems Off-Grid Solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects Tiger Steel Engineering ST Non-FBL A4 560 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Torrent Cables Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 610 Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Liquid Fund - A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Cash Plan Wallfort Financial Services Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 150 Revised from Bk Fac A3 Reduced from Rs 75.00 Crores LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Amardeep Designs TL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 100 Suspended Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd Standby line of BB 15 Suspended credit Audi Motors Ltd TL BB+ 46.7 Assigned Audi Motors Ltd CC Fac BB+ 70 Assigned Axis Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1050 Suspended Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs.65.5 Crore Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs.20 Crore Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 905 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs.65.5 Crore Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs.20.0 Crore Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed Barclays Investments & Loans NCD programme AA+ Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Barclays Investments & Loans Principal not AA+pn Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Protected LT Equity Linked Debenture Programme Barclays Investments & Loans Principal Protected PP-MLD Reaffirmed (India) Ltd LT Equity Linked AA+ Debenture Programme Dax Networks Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 93 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd LT Loans A+ 894.9 Suspended Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Gokaldas Exports Ltd TL Fac BBB- 117.4 Revised from BBB+ Hari Machines Ltd FBL BBB- 1019.1 Downgraded from BBB Harman Plastic Industries LT FBL BBB- 57.5 Assigned Harman Plastic Industries Proposed Limits* BBB-/ 38.8 Assigned A3 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales ICICI Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 2 PTC Series IO AAA(SO) - Withdrawn (Aawas Trust Series 5) ICICI Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 1 PTC Series IO AAA(SO) - Withdrawn (Aawas Trust Series 8) Institute Of Radiology And TL Fac B+ 90 Withdrawn Imaging Sciences Pvt Ltd Jsk Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Jsk Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 141 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Facility* BB- 220 Revised from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore (*includes Rs. 11.00 crore CC sublimit against BD) Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL* BB- 417.5 Revised from BB+ *Enhanced from Rs. 32.13 crore ;includes Rs. 16.94 crore sublimit of Buyer's Credit/Import project LC and one time project LC of Rs.2.60 Crore) Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits A+ 500 Reaffirmed Mita Engineers And Fabricators TL B+ 70.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Neesa Leisure Ltd FB Fac B 3780.8 Suspended New India Cuprotec FB Facility BBB 145 Assigned New India Cuprotec TL BBB 59.8 Assigned New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC BBB 60 Assigned P. M. Granite (Export) Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+/ 110.3 Suspended A4 Parerhat Steel Ltd FBL D 339 Revised from BB- Rupesh Kumar & Brothers FBL BB+ 85 Withdrawn Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT Scale - TL B+ 1134.9 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT Scale - CC B+ 985 Reaffirmed Shri Vaishnavi Paraboiled TL B+ 25 Assigned Industries Shri Vaishnavi Paraboiled LT FBL B+ 62.5 Assigned Industries Shri Vaishnavi Paraboiled LT FBL (Proposed) B+ 32.5 Assigned Industries Sri Durga Automotives FBL B+ 140 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives Unallocated limits B+ 10 Assigned Synfab Sales & Industries Ltd FBL - CC BB 100 Assigned Synfab Sales & Industries Ltd FBL - TL BB 15 Assigned Synfab Sales & Industries Ltd NFBL - BG BB 10 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering LT FB Limits B 227 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Tiger Steel Engineering LT TL Limits B 174.7 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 27.73 Crore Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd FB Limits - CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 24.81 Crores Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd Fund bases limits - BBB- 110.8 Reaffirmed TL Enhanced from Rs.2.19 Crores Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 490.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.30 Crores Torrent Cables Ltd LT FBL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Ullahas Nandini Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 156 Assigned Ullahas Nandini Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - Proposed B+ 150.9 Assigned Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Floating Rate AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan and UTI Treasury Advantage Fund Vishwakriya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB+ 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.