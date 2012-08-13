Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd CP D 750 Revised from
A2+
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac D 5380 Downgraded
from A4
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac D 1235 Downgraded
from A4
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Export Packing Credit D 2195 Downgraded
from A4
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG D 250 Downgraded
from A4
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC D 3031 Downgraded
from A4
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated D 44.7 Downgraded
from A4
K.S. Impex Ltd NFBL- ST Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed
PRP Exports ST, FB Fac A4+ 1360 Revised from
A3@
@: under rating watch with negative implications
Prp Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from
A3@
@: under rating watch with negative implications
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, FBL - Proposed A2 29* Assigned
* Proposed short term fund based limits are interchangeable with long term limits of Rs.2.9
crore
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A2 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 163.3 Assigned
Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac B+ 6.7 Assigned
Global Powertech Equipments Ltd TL BB- 252.5 Assigned
Global Powertech Equipments Ltd FBL BB- 42.5 Assigned
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd NCD BBB+ 750 Withdrawn
Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 1050 Downgraded
from BB
Ind Swift Ltd TL Fac D 1550 Downgraded
from D
Ind Swift Ltd CC Fac D 3260 Downgraded
from D
Ind Swift Ltd FBL D 340 Downgraded
from D
Ind Swift Ltd Non FBL (LOC and BG) D 2300 Downgraded
from D
J.K. Associates LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Assigned
J.K. Associates LT Non FB Fac BBB- 100 Assigned
Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India TL Fac B- 85.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India FB Fac B- 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India Non-FB Fac B- 24.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mridul Enterprises FB limits - LT/ST BB / 250 Reaffirmed
scale A4
(Enhanced from 22.0)
Mridul Enterprises Non-FBL - LT/ST scale BB / 44 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from 2.4)
Prp Exports LT, TL BB+ 40 Revised from
BBB-@
@: under rating watch with negative implications
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 246 Assigned
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 50 Assigned
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - Proposed BBB 29 Assigned
