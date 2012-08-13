Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 10 & 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Glodyne Technoserve Ltd CP D 750 Revised from A2+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac D 5380 Downgraded from A4 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac D 1235 Downgraded from A4 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Export Packing Credit D 2195 Downgraded from A4 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG D 250 Downgraded from A4 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC D 3031 Downgraded from A4 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated D 44.7 Downgraded from A4 K.S. Impex Ltd NFBL- ST Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed PRP Exports ST, FB Fac A4+ 1360 Revised from A3@ @: under rating watch with negative implications Prp Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from A3@ @: under rating watch with negative implications Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, FBL - Proposed A2 29* Assigned * Proposed short term fund based limits are interchangeable with long term limits of Rs.2.9 crore Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A2 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 163.3 Assigned Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac B+ 6.7 Assigned Global Powertech Equipments Ltd TL BB- 252.5 Assigned Global Powertech Equipments Ltd FBL BB- 42.5 Assigned Glodyne Technoserve Ltd NCD BBB+ 750 Withdrawn Halcyon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 1050 Downgraded from BB Ind Swift Ltd TL Fac D 1550 Downgraded from D Ind Swift Ltd CC Fac D 3260 Downgraded from D Ind Swift Ltd FBL D 340 Downgraded from D Ind Swift Ltd Non FBL (LOC and BG) D 2300 Downgraded from D J.K. Associates LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Assigned J.K. Associates LT Non FB Fac BBB- 100 Assigned Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India TL Fac B- 85.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India FB Fac B- 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India Non-FB Fac B- 24.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mridul Enterprises FB limits - LT/ST BB / 250 Reaffirmed scale A4 (Enhanced from 22.0) Mridul Enterprises Non-FBL - LT/ST scale BB / 44 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 2.4) Prp Exports LT, TL BB+ 40 Revised from BBB-@ @: under rating watch with negative implications Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 246 Assigned Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 50 Assigned Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - Proposed BBB 29 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)