Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amber Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned
Atlas Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs.122.00 crore
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avt Natural Products Ltd FB Fac A1 510 Upgraded from
A2+
Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 138.7 Upgraded from
A2+
Bharat Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised from
A4+
Express Publications (Madurai) ST Non FB Fac D 200 Downgraded
Ltd from A4+
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 70 Assigned
Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 4 Assigned
Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned
Ltd
Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt ST Loan (to be A4 5 Assigned
Ltd availed)
L&T Investment Management Co. L&T Ultra ST Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Ltd
L&T Investment Management Co. L&T Floating Rate Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Ltd
L&T Investment Management Co. L& T Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lic Nomura Mf LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Fund (Liquid)
Lic Nomura Mf LIC Nomura MF Income A1+mfs upgraded from
Plus Fund (Income A1mfs)
Plus)
Rotoauto Engineering Solutions Non-FB Fac A4 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rotoauto Engineering Solutions Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sanzyme Ltd NFBL A2 80 Assigned
Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Fund Based A4 175 Assigned
Ltd
Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Non Fund Based# A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
#sublimit within overall fund based limits
Suncity Art Exporters FB Limits A3 85 Assigned
Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 190 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amber Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned
Arya Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 80 Assigned
Atlas Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avt Natural Products Ltd TL facility A- 37.9 Upgraded from
BBB+
Baroda Bushings & Insulators CC Limits BB+ 20 Assigned
Baroda Bushings & Insulators TL BB+ 68.2 Assigned
Bharat Udyog Ltd TL B 130 Revised from
BB+
Bharat Udyog Ltd FBL B 420 Revised from
BB+
Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac D 96 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Express Publications (Madurai) LT: FB Fac D 265 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Geetanjali Agro Industries TL B 40 Assigned
Geetanjali Agro Industries LT FBL B 60 Assigned
Geetanjali Agro Industries LT FBL (proposed) B 30 Assigned
Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2820 Downgraded
Expressways Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Gmr Ambala Chandigarh Non-FBL BB+ 89.4 Downgraded
Expressways Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL AA 323.7 upgraded from
Expressways Pvt Ltd AA-
Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL AA 2500 upgraded from
Expressways Pvt Ltd AA-
Gmr Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT Debt BBB- 4878 Downgraded
Ltd from [ICRA
BBB
Icici Bank Ltd. (2004) Mbs 2 PTC Series A AAA 2000.9 Reaffirmed
(Nivas Trust Series Ii) (SO)
Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series A2 AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
(Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO)
Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series B AAA Reaffirmed
(Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO)
Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series A2 AAA 3453.9 Reaffirmed
(Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO)
Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series B AAA Reaffirmed
(Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO)
Ifmr Capital Mosec Vii PTC Series A1 AASO) Assigned
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB 21.7 Reaffirmed
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 158 Reaffirmed
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed
L&T Investment Management Co. L&T ST Debt Fund AAAmfs - Assigned
Ltd
L&T Investment Management Co. L& T Triple Ace Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lahoti Terra Knitfab Ltd TL D 360 Suspended
Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt FBL C 165 Assigned
Ltd
Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd LT BB 850 Reaffirmed
Rotoauto Engineering Solutions FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sanzyme Ltd FBL (TL) BBB 580 Assigned
Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt CC BB 25 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 4020 Assigned
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BB+ 250 Assigned
Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 350 Reaffirmed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
