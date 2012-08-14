Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned Atlas Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs.122.00 crore Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd FB Fac A1 510 Upgraded from A2+ Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 138.7 Upgraded from A2+ Bharat Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised from A4+ Express Publications (Madurai) ST Non FB Fac D 200 Downgraded Ltd from A4+ Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 4 Assigned Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt ST Loan (to be A4 5 Assigned Ltd availed) L&T Investment Management Co. L&T Ultra ST Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Investment Management Co. L&T Floating Rate Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Investment Management Co. L& T Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Ltd Lic Nomura Mf LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund (Liquid) Lic Nomura Mf LIC Nomura MF Income A1+mfs upgraded from Plus Fund (Income A1mfs) Plus) Rotoauto Engineering Solutions Non-FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rotoauto Engineering Solutions Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanzyme Ltd NFBL A2 80 Assigned Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Fund Based A4 175 Assigned Ltd Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Non Fund Based# A4 30 Assigned Ltd #sublimit within overall fund based limits Suncity Art Exporters FB Limits A3 85 Assigned Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 190 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned Arya Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 80 Assigned Atlas Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd TL facility A- 37.9 Upgraded from BBB+ Baroda Bushings & Insulators CC Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Baroda Bushings & Insulators TL BB+ 68.2 Assigned Bharat Udyog Ltd TL B 130 Revised from BB+ Bharat Udyog Ltd FBL B 420 Revised from BB+ Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac D 96 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Express Publications (Madurai) LT: FB Fac D 265 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Geetanjali Agro Industries TL B 40 Assigned Geetanjali Agro Industries LT FBL B 60 Assigned Geetanjali Agro Industries LT FBL (proposed) B 30 Assigned Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2820 Downgraded Expressways Pvt Ltd from BBB- Gmr Ambala Chandigarh Non-FBL BB+ 89.4 Downgraded Expressways Pvt Ltd from BBB- Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL AA 323.7 upgraded from Expressways Pvt Ltd AA- Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL AA 2500 upgraded from Expressways Pvt Ltd AA- Gmr Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT Debt BBB- 4878 Downgraded Ltd from [ICRA BBB Icici Bank Ltd. (2004) Mbs 2 PTC Series A AAA 2000.9 Reaffirmed (Nivas Trust Series Ii) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series A2 AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series B AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series A2 AAA 3453.9 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series B AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Vii PTC Series A1 AASO) Assigned Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB 21.7 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 158 Reaffirmed Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Co. L&T ST Debt Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Ltd L&T Investment Management Co. L& T Triple Ace Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Ltd Lahoti Terra Knitfab Ltd TL D 360 Suspended Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt FBL C 165 Assigned Ltd Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd LT BB 850 Reaffirmed Rotoauto Engineering Solutions FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanzyme Ltd FBL (TL) BBB 580 Assigned Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt CC BB 25 Assigned Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 4020 Assigned Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BB+ 250 Assigned Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 350 Reaffirmed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 