Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Hamd Agro Food Product Pvt FBL A4 200 Assigned Ltd Durga Solar Enterprise off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 28550 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 600* Reaffirmed Development Corporation *Enhanced from Rs 300 crore to Rs 600 crore Nik-San Engineering Company ST, non-FBL A4 340 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 29.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation TL BB 2200 Assigned A Shama Rao Foundation LT FBL (proposed) BB 250 Assigned Al-Hamd Agro Food Product Pvt TL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Al-Hamd Agro Food Product Pvt FBL B+ 18.7 Assigned Ltd Banna Lal Jat Constructions LT: FBL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Banna Lal Jat Constructions LT: Non-FBL B+ 105 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 10440 Reaffirmed L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll TL A 3460.4 Revised from Road Ltd A- National Cooperative CC lines AA- 27900 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Nik-San Engineering Company LT, FB limits BB- 180 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Nik-San Engineering Company TL BB- 29.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 1.25 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.