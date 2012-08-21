Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 17 & 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd ST, non fund based A1 275 Suspended LOC and BG Fac India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A1 6000 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery Non-FBL - BG A4 20* Reaffirmed Imperial Pvt Ltd *Bank Guarantee is the sublimit of Cash Credit. Total Limit not to exceed Rs 35.00 crore Suzlon Energy Ltd ST credit Fac D - Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beml Ltd FB Fac AA- 8000 Revised from AA+ Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG AA- 12000 Revised from AA+ Beml Ltd NCD AA- 3000 Revised from AA+ Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB 9900 Reaffirmed Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FBL B 146 Upgraded from C Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Untied/unallocated B / 50.6 Assigned Limits A4 Gabriel India Ltd LT loans & working A 1126.2 Suspended capital Fac Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT bond programme AA- 15000 Assigned Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BB 350 Reaffirmed Imperial Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 29.00 earlier) Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd FBL B 182.9 Revised from D Enhanced from Rs. 15.29 crore Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd NFBL B 84.5 Revised from D Enhanced from Rs. 6.36 crore Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 11.4 Revised from D Revised from Rs. 6.23 crore S. S. Brothers FBL BB- 180 Suspended Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro TL D 400 Downgraded Products Ltd from BB Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro FBL D 80 Downgraded Products Ltd from BB Suzlon Energy Ltd LT credit Fac D - Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)