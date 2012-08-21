Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 17 & 18, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd ST, non fund based A1 275 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A1 6000 Reaffirmed
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Indian Gem & Jewellery Non-FBL - BG A4 20* Reaffirmed
Imperial Pvt Ltd
*Bank Guarantee is the sublimit of Cash Credit. Total Limit not to exceed Rs 35.00 crore
Suzlon Energy Ltd ST credit Fac D - Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beml Ltd FB Fac AA- 8000 Revised from
AA+
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG AA- 12000 Revised from
AA+
Beml Ltd NCD AA- 3000 Revised from
AA+
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB 9900 Reaffirmed
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FBL B 146 Upgraded from
C
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Untied/unallocated B / 50.6 Assigned
Limits A4
Gabriel India Ltd LT loans & working A 1126.2 Suspended
capital Fac
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT bond programme AA- 15000 Assigned
Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BB 350 Reaffirmed
Imperial Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 29.00 earlier)
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd FBL B 182.9 Revised from
D
Enhanced from Rs. 15.29 crore
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd NFBL B 84.5 Revised from
D
Enhanced from Rs. 6.36 crore
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 11.4 Revised from
D
Revised from Rs. 6.23 crore
S. S. Brothers FBL BB- 180 Suspended
Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro TL D 400 Downgraded
Products Ltd from BB
Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro FBL D 80 Downgraded
Products Ltd from BB
Suzlon Energy Ltd LT credit Fac D - Revised from
BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
