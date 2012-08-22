Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Engi-Tech Projects Pvt Non-FBL A4+ 75 Suspended Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Short -term, non FB A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Billets Elektro Werke Ltd ST fund- based limits A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (EPC/PCFC/EBD) Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Letters of Credit A4+ 77 Reaffirmed limits Billets Elektro Werke Ltd BG limits A4+ 20** Reaffirmed ** Sub limit of Rs 7.70 letters of credit limits Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Credit exposure for A4+ 8 Reaffirmed forward cover limits Cholamandalam Investment And CP / ST debt A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Commander AliS Academy Of General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned Merchant Navy Rating Course Commander AliS Academy Of Personal Survival ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned Merchant Navy Technique Commander AliS Academy Of Elementary First Aid ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned Merchant Navy Commander AliS Academy Of Personal Safety & ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned Merchant Navy Social Responsibilities Commander AliS Academy Of Fire Prevention & ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned Merchant Navy Fire Fighting Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 60 Revised from A4 Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 5.1 Revised from A4 Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd ST BG facility A4 70 Suspended Gujarat State Energy ST Fac A2 1780 Suspended Generation Ltd H.S.India Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 2 Assigned (Performance) K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Non Fund Based A4 30 Suspended Working Capital Limits Larsen & Toubro Ltd Grading CR1 - Assigned Lucky Exports FBL A3 400 Suspended Lucky Exports non-FBL A3 700 Suspended Om Anand Exports ST FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 80 crores) Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CP/STD programme A1 600 Reaffirmed * Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based working capital is to be limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing power, whichever is lower Shyama Power India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5720 Reaffirmed Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 67.5 Assigned Titan Industries Ltd NFBL A1+ 32000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2900 crore) Titan Industries Ltd CP programme A1+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Kumar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 520.3 Suspended A Kumar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- 385 Suspended capital Fac Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB @ 1030 Reaffirmed Adarsh Engi-Tech Projects Pvt FBL BB+ 15.3 Suspended Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Long-TL C 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Long -term FB Fac C 160 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Assotech Bebl Infrastructure Working capital Fac BB+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd B.H. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits D 95 Assigned Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd TL D 41.7 Assigned Billets Elektro Werke Ltd CC limits BB+ 10* Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs 7.00 crore short term fund-based limits Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 3000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 9250 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 6000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 250 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 29750 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd TL D 197.6 Revised from B Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2820 Downgraded Expressways Pvt Ltd from BBB- Gmr Ambala Chandigarh Non-FBL BB+ 89.4 Downgraded Expressways Pvt Ltd / A4+ from BBB-/ A3 Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC facility BB 200 Suspended Gujarat State Energy ST Fac BBB+ 4110 Suspended Generation Ltd H.S.India Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned H.S.India Ltd CC facility BB- 2.5 Assigned Ideal Education Society TL D 210 Assigned K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Fund Based Working B+ 283 Suspended Capital Limits K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 187 Suspended A4 Mahadev Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Assigned Mahadev Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB- 95.9 Assigned Precision Auto Engineers Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1410 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 129 crores)/Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based working capital is to be limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing power, whichever is lower Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL A- 1305 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 100 crores) Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 60 Revised from BB Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.8 Revised from BB Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B+ 2.2 Revised from BB Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 150 Assigned Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 32.5 Assigned Titan Industries Ltd FBL AA+ 2000 Assigned Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL BB+ 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 