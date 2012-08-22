Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Engi-Tech Projects Pvt Non-FBL A4+ 75 Suspended
Ltd
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Short -term, non FB A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd ST fund- based limits A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
(EPC/PCFC/EBD)
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Letters of Credit A4+ 77 Reaffirmed
limits
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd BG limits A4+ 20** Reaffirmed
** Sub limit of Rs 7.70 letters of credit limits
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Credit exposure for A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
forward cover limits
Cholamandalam Investment And CP / ST debt A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Commander AliS Academy Of General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned
Merchant Navy Rating Course
Commander AliS Academy Of Personal Survival ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned
Merchant Navy Technique
Commander AliS Academy Of Elementary First Aid ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned
Merchant Navy
Commander AliS Academy Of Personal Safety & ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned
Merchant Navy Social
Responsibilities
Commander AliS Academy Of Fire Prevention & ICRA Grade 2 - Assigned
Merchant Navy Fire Fighting
Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 60 Revised from
A4
Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 5.1 Revised from
A4
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd ST BG facility A4 70 Suspended
Gujarat State Energy ST Fac A2 1780 Suspended
Generation Ltd
H.S.India Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 2 Assigned
(Performance)
K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Non Fund Based A4 30 Suspended
Working Capital Limits
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Grading CR1 - Assigned
Lucky Exports FBL A3 400 Suspended
Lucky Exports non-FBL A3 700 Suspended
Om Anand Exports ST FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned
projects
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 950 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 80 crores)
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CP/STD programme A1 600 Reaffirmed
* Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based working capital is to be
limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing power, whichever is lower
Shyama Power India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5720 Reaffirmed
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 67.5 Assigned
Titan Industries Ltd NFBL A1+ 32000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 2900 crore)
Titan Industries Ltd CP programme A1+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Kumar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 520.3 Suspended
A Kumar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- 385 Suspended
capital Fac
Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB @ 1030 Reaffirmed
Adarsh Engi-Tech Projects Pvt FBL BB+ 15.3 Suspended
Ltd
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Long-TL C 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Long -term FB Fac C 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Assotech Bebl Infrastructure Working capital Fac BB+ 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
B.H. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits D 95 Assigned
Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd TL D 41.7 Assigned
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd CC limits BB+ 10* Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of Rs 7.00 crore short term fund-based limits
Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 3000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 9250 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 250 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 500 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 29750 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd Programme
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd Programme
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd Programme
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd Programme
Deepa Panels Pvt Ltd TL D 197.6 Revised from
B
Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2820 Downgraded
Expressways Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Gmr Ambala Chandigarh Non-FBL BB+ 89.4 Downgraded
Expressways Pvt Ltd / A4+ from
BBB-/
A3
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC facility BB 200 Suspended
Gujarat State Energy ST Fac BBB+ 4110 Suspended
Generation Ltd
H.S.India Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned
H.S.India Ltd CC facility BB- 2.5 Assigned
Ideal Education Society TL D 210 Assigned
K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Fund Based Working B+ 283 Suspended
Capital Limits
K S Consupro India (P) Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 187 Suspended
A4
Mahadev Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Assigned
Mahadev Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB- 95.9 Assigned
Precision Auto Engineers Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended
A4
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1410 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 129 crores)/Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based
working capital is to be limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing
power, whichever is lower
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL A- 1305 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 100 crores)
Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 60 Revised from
BB
Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.8 Revised from
BB
Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B+ 2.2 Revised from
BB
Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 150 Assigned
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 32.5 Assigned
Titan Industries Ltd FBL AA+ 2000 Assigned
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL BB+ 70 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)