Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3 567 Revised from A2+ Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) Ltd NFBL A2+ 54.7 Suspended Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Neelam Linens & Export Bill discounts* A4 50 Assigned Garments(India) Pvt Ltd *Sub Limit of FBWC Neelam Linens & Off Balance Sheet A4 5 Assigned Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Smile Microfinance Ltd ST-NCDs A3 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajab Singh And Company LT FB Fac C+ 50 Assigned Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB-/ 1017.5 Revised from A3 BBB+/ A2+ Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB-/ 160.5 Rating Non FB Fac A3 Revised from BBB+/ A2+ Aptus Value Housing Finance LT- Bk Fac BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 1099 Suspended capital Fac Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd TL programme BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ind Bharath Energies Ltd LT loans BBB- 32.5 Suspended Mountain Steels (Pvt.) Ltd FB Limits B- 80 Assigned Neelam Linens & Fund Based Working BB 120 Assigned Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Capital Neelam Linens & Export Packaging BB 120 Assigned Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Credit* *Sub Limit of FBWC Nizamabad Agro Pvt Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned Nizamabad Agro Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/ 15 Assigned A4 Raghu Rama Renewable Energy Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 80 Suspended Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Fac BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- NCDs BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Sri Guru Krupa Agro Industries FBL B 56.3 Assigned Sri Guru Krupa Agro Industries Unallocated limits B/ 63.7 Assigned A4 Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA Reaffirmed Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) Trust 2005 Series I) Standard Chartered Bank Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- Iii (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO) 39661 Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June (SO) 2008 Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mortgage Loan Pool Trust March (SO) 2008