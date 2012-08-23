Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3 567 Revised from
A2+
Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) Ltd NFBL A2+ 54.7 Suspended
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Neelam Linens & Export Bill discounts* A4 50 Assigned
Garments(India) Pvt Ltd
*Sub Limit of FBWC
Neelam Linens & Off Balance Sheet A4 5 Assigned
Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Forward Contract
Smile Microfinance Ltd ST-NCDs A3 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajab Singh And Company LT FB Fac C+ 50 Assigned
Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB-/ 1017.5 Revised from
A3 BBB+/
A2+
Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB-/ 160.5 Rating
Non FB Fac A3 Revised from
BBB+/
A2+
Aptus Value Housing Finance LT- Bk Fac BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
India Ltd
Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 1099 Suspended
capital Fac
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd TL programme BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ind Bharath Energies Ltd LT loans BBB- 32.5 Suspended
Mountain Steels (Pvt.) Ltd FB Limits B- 80 Assigned
Neelam Linens & Fund Based Working BB 120 Assigned
Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Capital
Neelam Linens & Export Packaging BB 120 Assigned
Garments(India) Pvt Ltd Credit*
*Sub Limit of FBWC
Nizamabad Agro Pvt Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned
Nizamabad Agro Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/ 15 Assigned
A4
Raghu Rama Renewable Energy Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 80 Suspended
Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Fac BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed
Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- NCDs BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Sri Guru Krupa Agro Industries FBL B 56.3 Assigned
Sri Guru Krupa Agro Industries Unallocated limits B/ 63.7 Assigned
A4
Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA Reaffirmed
Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool (SO)
Trust 2005 Series I)
Standard Chartered Bank Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool 2007- Iii (SO)
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO)
39661
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust June (SO)
2008
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Mortgage Loan Pool Trust March (SO)
2008
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
