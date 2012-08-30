Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A4 1000 Reaffirmed Bill Purchased/Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased (FDBP/FUDBP) (enhanced from Rs. 23.00 crore earlier) Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* A4 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 23.00 crore earlier) Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based LC/ A1 35 Assigned BG Limits Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Retained Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 100 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 383 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac - sub A4 121 Reaffirmed limit Indo Autotech Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 288 Downgraded From A2+ (enhanced from Rs 12.5 crore) Lupin Ltd ST A1+ 13100 Assigned Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Tradecom International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A4 10.3 Withdrawn Tradecom International Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers CC facility BBB- 350 Suspended Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 28.00 crore) Dml Exim Pvt Ltd CC* BB 100 Reaffirmed *- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft* BB 400 Reaffirmed *- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Limits* A 22.5 Assigned *Unavailed CC limit is permitted to be utilized as Non fund based-LC subject to aggregate limit not exceeding Rs. 5.75 Cr. Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL A 242.5 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 20 Retained Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL B+ 1850 Revised from BB Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT FB Fac B+ # 1500 Revised from BB # - Of this, the entire Rs.150.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly Hinduja Foundries Ltd External commercial B+ ## 133.3 Revised from borrowing BB ## - Although the external commercial borrowing of the company is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on the national scale as distinct from an international rating scale. Indo Autotech Ltd TL BBB 836 Downgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 67.5 crore) Indo Autotech Ltd CC and LOC BBB 407 Downgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 29.5 crore) Lupin Ltd working capital Fac AA+ 1900 Reassigned From A1+ Lupin Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Assigned Progressive Civil Construction TL Limit BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Progressive Civil Construction FBL- CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Progressive Civil Construction Non-FBL* BB / 70 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd A4 *Interchangeable between long term scale and short term scale Samir Castings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 19.6 Withdrawn Samir Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 46.4 Withdrawn Samir Castings Pvt Ltd Non-fund based (BG) B+ 4 Withdrawn Shamanur Sugars Ltd Bk limits B- 500 Withdrawn Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B- 100 Assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B- 50 Assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd NFBL (Foreign LOC)* B- 37.5 Assigned * The Foreign Letter of Credit is a sub limit of the Term Loan Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 109 Reaffirmed Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 6250 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 2000 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)