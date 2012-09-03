Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised from A4+ Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP / ST Debt A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Senior Assignee A1+ 69.4 Revised from Payouts (SO)! A1(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Junior Assignee A2+ 67 Revised from Payouts (SO)! A3 +(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Assigned enhanced from 250.00 cr Kandhari Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 45 Withdrawn Mereena Trading & Exports Non-FB Fac A4 22.4 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Tubeknit Fashions Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 62.5 Assigned Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC) A4 97.5 Assigned Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd FBL (FC) A4 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 124.5 Assigned Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB- 25.5 Assigned Bharat Udyog Ltd TL B 130 Revised from A4 Bharat Udyog Ltd FBL B 420 Revised from A4 Golden International Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 65 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- 75.8 Revised from (SO) A(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 10.1 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A 33.8 Revised from (SO)! BBB (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 34.4 Revised from (SO)! A+(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Hindustan Commart Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Indu Navayuga Infraprojects TL Fac D 2660 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ireo Pvt Ltd TL BBB 6000 Assigned Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2000 Assigned Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB 1700 Assigned Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 264.3 Reaffirmed Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 547.5 Reaffirmed Kandhari Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 72.4 Withdrawn Kandhari Hotels Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 25 Withdrawn Mereena Trading & Exports FB Fac ICRA]B 47.6 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 99.8 Suspended Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Reliance Mediaworks Ltd Long-TL D 4800 Revised from BBB Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, FB Fac D 60 Revised from BBB Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac D 2250 Revised from BBB Sai Smaran Foods Ltd LT, FBL BB 400 Assigned St Laurn Hotels Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 499 Suspended A4 Tubeknit Fashions Ltd TL D 23 Suspended Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LT FB Fac and ST D 425 Assigned rating Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working C+ 71 Revised from Capital Term B+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC C+ 15 Revised from B+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL C+ 14.5 Revised from B+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan C+ 0.4 Revised from B+ Unitech Bright Steel Industries FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd FBL (CC, TL) BB 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.