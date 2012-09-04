Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ansaldo Sts Transportation ST working capital A2+ 320 Reaffirmed
Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO)
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 40.4 Reaffirmed
Enhanced to Rs.17.75 crore
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Inland LOC A4 10 Assigned
Designtech Systems Ltd Non Fund Based (BG/LC) A4+ 30 Revised from
A4+
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 197 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3+ 23.7 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 225 Revised from
A4+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 127.5 Revised from
A4+
* sublimit of short term: fund based facilities
Prp Exports ST, FB Fac A4^@ 1360 Revised from
A4+@
^ rating suspended;
Prp Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4^@ 200 Revised from
A4+@
^ rating suspended;
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquidity A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Fund
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed
- Treasury Plan
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Money A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Manager Fund
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Plan
Sunland Metal Recycling ST working capital Fac A3 5 Suspended
Industries
Zuari Holdings Ltd CP A1 1000 Revised &
Reassigned
A+/
A1+
Zuari Holdings Ltd ST NFBL A1 30000 Revised &
Reassigned
A+/
A1+
Zuari Holdings Ltd ST Loan A1 3150 Revised &
Reassigned
A+/
A1+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt TL BB 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated BB 500 Assigned
Ltd
Anilkumar Construction Company FBL D 49.5 Suspended
Anilkumar Construction Company Non- FBL D 20 Suspended
Ansaldo Sts Transportation Foreign Exchange Lines A- 280 Reaffirmed
Systems India Pvt Ltd (SO)
Ansaldo Sts Transportation working capital A- 300 Reaffirmed
Systems India Pvt Ltd facility * (SO) /
Interchangeable A2 + (SO)/
between Short Term/
Long Term.
Ansaldo Sts Transportation working capital A- 200 Reaffirmed
Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO) /
-Interchangeable A2+ (SO)
between Fund Based/
Non Fund based and
Short term/Long term
Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt CC / Overdraft BB+ 90 Revised from
Ltd against Book Debt BBB-
Enhanced from Rs. 6 Cr.
Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt BG BB+ 300 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Enhanced from Rs. 20 Cr.
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Enhanced to Rs.22.50 crore
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate CC AB+ 50 Assigned
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate TL AB+ 2.5 Assigned
Designtech Systems Ltd Fund Based (CC) BB+ 110 Revised from
BBB-
Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed
Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB 92.1 Reaffirmed
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 94 Reaffirmed
K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL BB* 19 Reaffirmed
* includes Rs. 0.4 crore as sublimit of cash credit rated on long term scale such that total
outstanding does not exceed Rs. 9.40 crore
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 10 Revised from
BB+
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT TL Fac BB 21.3 Withdrawn
Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 3335.7 Withdrawn
Prp Exports LT, TL B^@ 40 Revised from
BB+@
^ rating suspended;
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Floating AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Rate Fund - ST Plan
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance ST Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Medium Term AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
Sipani Fibres Ltd Fund Based BB 80 Assigned
Sipani Fibres Ltd Non Fund Based BB 20 Assigned
Sunland Alloys LT working capital Fac BB+ 350 Suspended
Sunland Metal Recycling LT working capital Fac BBB- 445 Suspended
Industries
Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned
Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd FBL B 15.4 Assigned
Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B 12.1 Assigned
Vishesh Kumar Contractors FBL B+ 38 Suspended
Vishesh Kumar Contractors Unallocated Limits B+ 22 Suspended
Vishesh Kumar Contractors Non-FBL B+ 25 Suspended
Zuari Holdings Ltd LT FBL A 9000 Revised &
Reassigned
A+/
A1+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
