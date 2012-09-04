Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldo Sts Transportation ST working capital A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO) Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced to Rs.17.75 crore Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Inland LOC A4 10 Assigned Designtech Systems Ltd Non Fund Based (BG/LC) A4+ 30 Revised from A4+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 197 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3+ 23.7 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 225 Revised from A4+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 127.5 Revised from A4+ * sublimit of short term: fund based facilities Prp Exports ST, FB Fac A4^@ 1360 Revised from A4+@ ^ rating suspended; Prp Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4^@ 200 Revised from A4+@ ^ rating suspended; Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquidity A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed - Treasury Plan Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Money A1+mfs Reaffirmed Manager Fund Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed Plan Sunland Metal Recycling ST working capital Fac A3 5 Suspended Industries Zuari Holdings Ltd CP A1 1000 Revised & Reassigned A+/ A1+ Zuari Holdings Ltd ST NFBL A1 30000 Revised & Reassigned A+/ A1+ Zuari Holdings Ltd ST Loan A1 3150 Revised & Reassigned A+/ A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt TL BB 1000 Assigned Ltd Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated BB 500 Assigned Ltd Anilkumar Construction Company FBL D 49.5 Suspended Anilkumar Construction Company Non- FBL D 20 Suspended Ansaldo Sts Transportation Foreign Exchange Lines A- 280 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd (SO) Ansaldo Sts Transportation working capital A- 300 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility * (SO) / Interchangeable A2 + (SO)/ between Short Term/ Long Term. Ansaldo Sts Transportation working capital A- 200 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO) / -Interchangeable A2+ (SO) between Fund Based/ Non Fund based and Short term/Long term Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt CC / Overdraft BB+ 90 Revised from Ltd against Book Debt BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 6 Cr. Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt BG BB+ 300 Revised from Ltd BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 20 Cr. Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced to Rs.22.50 crore Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate CC AB+ 50 Assigned Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate TL AB+ 2.5 Assigned Designtech Systems Ltd Fund Based (CC) BB+ 110 Revised from BBB- Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB 92.1 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 94 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL BB* 19 Reaffirmed * includes Rs. 0.4 crore as sublimit of cash credit rated on long term scale such that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 9.40 crore Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 10 Revised from BB+ Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT TL Fac BB 21.3 Withdrawn Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 3335.7 Withdrawn Prp Exports LT, TL B^@ 40 Revised from BB+@ ^ rating suspended; Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Floating AAAmfs Reaffirmed Rate Fund - ST Plan Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance ST Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Medium Term AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Sipani Fibres Ltd Fund Based BB 80 Assigned Sipani Fibres Ltd Non Fund Based BB 20 Assigned Sunland Alloys LT working capital Fac BB+ 350 Suspended Sunland Metal Recycling LT working capital Fac BBB- 445 Suspended Industries Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd FBL B 15.4 Assigned Vinayak Fibres Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B 12.1 Assigned Vishesh Kumar Contractors FBL B+ 38 Suspended Vishesh Kumar Contractors Unallocated Limits B+ 22 Suspended Vishesh Kumar Contractors Non-FBL B+ 25 Suspended Zuari Holdings Ltd LT FBL A 9000 Revised & Reassigned A+/ A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.