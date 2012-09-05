Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Control & Chemical PCL/FBP/FBD Limit* A4 15 Assigned Engineering Co. Ltd *Sub-limit of cash credit Air Control & Chemical LOC A4 25 Assigned Engineering Co. Ltd Air Control & Chemical BG A4 30 Assigned Engineering Co. Ltd Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-fund based (BG / A3 400 Reaffirmed SBLC) Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (Channel A4+ 60 Assigned Financing) Balajee Infratech & ST Non-FBL A3 400 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd Hero Motors Ltd Fund and NFBL A1 361.2 Reaffirmed Hero Motors Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A1 9500 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 600 crore Indostar Capital Finance Pvt ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Inventure Growth And ST Non-Fund Based Bk A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd Lines K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST- Non FBL- LC/BG A4 10 Assigned Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt ST Loan A4 5 Assigned Ltd Prabhat Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 250 Assigned Reliable Industries LOC A4 20 Assigned Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 90 Assigned Limits Shankar Mahadev And Company BG A4+ 50 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 22 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, FBL - LC A2 100 Assigned Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A2 15 Assigned Vizag Exports ST FB Fac A4 260 Assigned Vizag Exports ST FB Fac (sub limit)* A4 70 Assigned *the facilities are sub limits of Rs. 25.00 crore short term fund based facility Vizag Exports ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Control & Chemical CC Limit B+ 118.5 Assigned Engineering Co. Ltd Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC)* BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 55.0 Cr for EPC, Rs. 30.0 Cr for EBP and Rs. 30.0 Cr for MGL, which is rated on short term scale at A3, as such combined utilization should not exceed Rs. 160.0 Cr at any point of usage Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 20 Assigned Balajee Infratech & LT FBL BBB- 510 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd Balajee Infratech & LT Non-FBL BBB- 400 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Purchaser Payouts AA(SO) 2237.4 Revised from Ltd A+ (SO) Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP-MLD 2500 Assigned Debenture Programme AA+ Couple International Pvt Ltd FBL D 38.6 Assigned Couple International Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- D 10 Assigned Inland/Import LOC Couple International Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 1.4 Assigned Hero Motors Ltd LT Loans A 809.5 Reaffirmed Hero Motors Ltd FBL (CC) A 200 Reaffirmed K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT-FBL-CC BB- 147.5 Assigned Leela P Clothing Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 174 Suspended Leela P Clothing Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 90 Suspended Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt LT FBL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Ltd Munjal Kiriu Industries LT rating BBB 1194.6 Revised from BBB+ Munjal Kiriu Industries working capital Fac BBB 102 Revised from BBB+ Naptha Resins & Chemicals Pvt FBL C 165 Assigned Ltd Neel Kamal Polytex Industries TL BB 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Neel Kamal Polytex Industries CC BB 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nsl Textiles Ltd TL D 7539.6 Revised from BB Nsl Textiles Ltd CC D 2120 Revised from BB Nsl Textiles Ltd NFBL D 1630.3 Revised from BB Prabhat Telecom (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 200 Assigned Reliable Industries CC B- 50 Assigned Religare Active Income Fund Religare Active AAAmfs - Assigned Income Fund Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Assigned Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 40 Assigned Shankar Mahadev And Company CC BB 30 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B 72 Revised from B+ Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 25 Revised from B+ Sri Sathyanarayana Educational Bk Fac BBB 150.5 Suspended Society Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 275.3 Assigned Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 150 Assigned Vindhyachal Hydro Power Ltd TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vizag Exports LT FB Fac (sub limit)* B+ 100 Assigned *the facilities are sub limits of Rs. 25.00 crore short term fund based facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.