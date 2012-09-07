Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adigear International non fund based Bk A4+ 90 Suspended lines Avasarala Technologies Ltd NFBL D 1671 Revised from A4 Bansal Iron & Sheet Traders Bk lines A4 56 Suspended Eltel Engineers ST non-FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Maruti Papers Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Seeds & Grains India Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 145 Suspended Seeds & Grains India Pvt Ltd ST non FB limits A4 15 Suspended Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL A4 905 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 611 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adigear International fund based Bk lines BB+ 940 Suspended Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme 8983 Assigned Corporation Ltd A(SO)^ ^ Conditional rating was assigned in October-2011 Avasarala Technologies Ltd Fund Based Working D 1250 Revised from Capital Limits BB Avasarala Technologies Ltd TL D 443.6 Revised from BB Bansal Iron & Sheet Traders FBL BB- 100.7 Suspended Eltel Engineers LT FB and LT non-FB BB- 150 Suspended Fac Ghodawat Foods International LT loans BB 137.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ghodawat Foods International fund based CC Fac BB 260 Suspended Pvt Ltd Maruti Papers Ltd LT: FBL BB- 211.5 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and B+ 2610 Upgraded from non-FBL B+ Pratham Motors LT, FB Fac D 85 Assigned Pratham Motors TL D 25 Assigned Pravara Rural Education Society TL Fac D 310 Suspended Pravara Rural Education Society Fund based (CC) D 40 Suspended Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 85.7 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice Mills Proposed Limits B- 2.8 Assigned (unallocated) Smc Power Generation Ltd Working Capital Limits D 630 Reaffirmed Smc Power Generation Ltd TL D 1356.4 Reaffirmed Smc Power Generation Ltd BG Limits D 50 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd TL BB- 3000.6 Revised from BB Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL BB- 595 Revised from BB Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Unallocated BB- 18.4 Revised from BB Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA 1250 Assigned programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)