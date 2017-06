Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18 & 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asp Sealing Products Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 120 Reaffirmed limits Bla Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ # 25 Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 30 Assigned Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Non-FBL- Inland / A4 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Foreign BG Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 350 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management Non-FB Limits A1 22 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 50 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Assigned Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt NFBL A4 44 Assigned Ltd Jai Laxmi Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Jai Laxmi Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Jayachitra Garments FB Fac A4 101.8 Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments Non-FB Fac A4 12 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 12500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And TL A1+ 20000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Milkfood Ltd Non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 100 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Royal Diam FBL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 960 Reaffirmed Sandeep Enterprises NFBL A4 120 Suspended Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Shiva International ST Fund Based/NFBL^ A4 50 Assigned ^Short term fund based limits are interchangeable with non fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 2.00 crore Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Steel Impex & Industries ST fund based working A4 150 Suspended capital Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asp Sealing Products Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA]B+ 110 Reaffirmed limits-CC Asp Sealing Products Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA]B+ 138.1 Reaffirmed limits-TL Asp Sealing Products Ltd Un-allocated ICRA]B+ 19 Reaffirmed Bla Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ # 14.2 Bla Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits BBB+ # 145 Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Long- TL BB+ 170 Assigned Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 200 Assigned Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Long - term, non FB BB+ 70 Assigned Fac Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Long- term proposed BB+ 230 Assigned Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Crystal Industrial Syndicate Proposed Limits* BB/ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales D. Bimala Enterprises fund based working BB/ 65 Suspended capital Fac A4 Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd TL BB+ 37.3 Reaffirmed Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 302.5 Reaffirmed Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 200 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 1628 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA] A+ 2500 Assigned Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya FBL-CC BB 75 Assigned Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya FBL-TL BB 10 Assigned Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 11.9 Reaffirmed Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL -CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Bk BB 139 Reaffirmed Highway Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 79.1 Reaffirmed Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt FBL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Unallocated Limits B+/ 26 Assigned Ltd A4 Ignite Institute Of Technology TL Fac B 67.5 Assigned International Hospital Ltd TL A 100 Assigned Jai Laxmi Metals Pvt Ltd FBL B- 110 Assigned Jai Laxmi Metals Pvt Ltd FBL B- 110 Assigned Jayachitra Garments TL Fac BB 12.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And NCD AA 5000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And NCD AA 10000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And NCD programme AA 17120 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd (NCD-III), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And TL, AA 113992 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And FBL AA 10000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Jindal Steel & Power Ltd And non-FBL AA 37500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Mbl Infrastructure Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 44 Withdrawn Meghraj International Working Capital Limits B+ 50 Assigned Milkfood Ltd FBL BB 533.8 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd Unallocated limits BB 196.6 Reaffirmed Raja Enterprises TL Fac B+ 18 Reaffirmed Raja Enterprises CC limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raja Enterprises LT - Proposed FB Fac B+ 68 Reaffirmed Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd FB Fac of CC and TL BB+ 100 Suspended Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd non FB Fac of LOC and BB+ 250 Suspended BG. Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd FBL BB- 40 Revised from BB Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 100 Assigned Sandeep Enterprises FBL BB- 90 Suspended Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd NCD AA- 750 Withdrawn Seven Hills Papers (P) Ltd FBL D 176.7 Suspended Seven Hills Papers (P) Ltd non-FBL D 15 suspended Shiva International LT FBL B 19 Assigned Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning & CC Limit B 50 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning & TL Limit B 84 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning & Proposed Limit B 40 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Naman Developers Ltd TL limit D 5570 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 2892 Retained CV Pool D.A. Dec-07 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 1397 Retained CV Pool D.A. Jan-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 1158 Retained CV Pool D.A. Feb-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 1068 Retained CV Pool D.A. Mar-08 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 1073.4 Retained CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 3325.2 Retained CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 II(SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 2178.7 Retained CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 1121.4 Retained CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 II(SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 3032.9 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Mar -10 Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 3043.7 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Jan -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 4465.8 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Mar -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 2500 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Dec-11 Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 4997.9 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Feb-12 Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA 2500 Retained CV & Tractor Loan (SO) Pool D.A. Feb-12 II Sundaram Finance Ltd SFL Trust 2012 PTC AAA 1250 Retained Series A (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 