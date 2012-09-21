Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10 Downgraded
from A4
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Downgraded
from A4
Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2 420 Downgraded
Technologies Pvt Ltd from A2+
Comstar Automotive ST - Proposed A2 30 Downgraded
Technologies Pvt Ltd from A2+
Comstar Automotive ST - Non Fund based A2 100 Downgraded
Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub limits) from A2+
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Assigned
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd CEL A4 0.8 Assigned
Kec International Ltd CP (CP) Programme A1+s 500 Assigned
Lucky Steel Industries Non-FBL A4 660 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 42.00 crore)
Radhika Industries ST, FBL - Bill A4 190 Assigned
Discounting / Purchase
Radhika Industries ST, NFBL - LOC A4 10 Assigned
Rfcl Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 200 Revised from
A2+
Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Sohum Shoppe Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Ssf Plastics India Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A2 37.5 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 200 Assigned
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore)
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Bill Discounting A2+ 60.8 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Letters of Credit A2+ 550 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd BG A2+ 150.1 Reaffirmed
Y. S. Investments Non-FBL A4 850 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 41.00 crore)
Ysr Spinning And Weaving Mills ST Non-FBL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 72.5 Downgraded
from BB
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 110 Downgraded
from BB
Comstar Automotive TL BBB 125 Downgraded
Technologies Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB 100 Downgraded
Technologies Pvt Ltd from
BBB+
D.S International Working Capital Limits B 95 Assigned
D.S International SME Credit Plus B 25 Assigned
D.S International TL B 90 Assigned
D.S International Unallocated B 63.5 Assigned
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 140 Assigned
Halonix Ltd Bk limits BBB-/ 1926 Assigned
A3
Ifmr Capital Mosecxv PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 203.2 Assigned
Ifmr Capital Mosecxv PTC Series A2 B(SO) 38.7 Assigned
Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB 83 Reaffirmed
Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd Bk lines A+/ 500 Assigned
A1
Kundanmal Roop Chand Jewelers FB Limits BB- 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lucky Steel Industries FB Limits BB 80 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Navistar Automotives TL A 5000 Revised from
Ltd A+
Mahindra Navistar Automotives LT, FB limits A 1500 Revised from
Ltd A+
Radhika Industries LT, FBL- CC (Sub BB- 20 Assigned
limit of Bill
Discounting facility)
Rfcl Ltd FB Fac BBB- 350 Revised from
BBB+
Seatrans Freight Carriers TL BB 15.5 Assigned
Seatrans Freight Carriers FBL BB 45 Assigned
Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - CC BB 150 Reaffirmed
Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - TL BB 60 Assigned
Ssf Plastics India Pvt Ltd ong TL & working BBB 437.4 Suspended
capital Fac
Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 486.4 Assigned
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 21.19 crore)
Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 350 Assigned
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore)
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd TL A 2100 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC A 205.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB / Non-FBL AAA/ 50000 Assigned
A1+
Y. S. Investments FB Limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Ysr Spinning And Weaving Mills LT FBL BB 169 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)