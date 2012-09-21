Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10 Downgraded from A4 Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Downgraded from A4 Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2 420 Downgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A2+ Comstar Automotive ST - Proposed A2 30 Downgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A2+ Comstar Automotive ST - Non Fund based A2 100 Downgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub limits) from A2+ Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Assigned Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd CEL A4 0.8 Assigned Kec International Ltd CP (CP) Programme A1+s 500 Assigned Lucky Steel Industries Non-FBL A4 660 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 42.00 crore) Radhika Industries ST, FBL - Bill A4 190 Assigned Discounting / Purchase Radhika Industries ST, NFBL - LOC A4 10 Assigned Rfcl Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 200 Revised from A2+ Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned Ssf Plastics India Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A2 37.5 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 200 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Bill Discounting A2+ 60.8 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Letters of Credit A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd BG A2+ 150.1 Reaffirmed Y. S. Investments Non-FBL A4 850 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 41.00 crore) Ysr Spinning And Weaving Mills ST Non-FBL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 72.5 Downgraded from BB Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 110 Downgraded from BB Comstar Automotive TL BBB 125 Downgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB 100 Downgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from BBB+ D.S International Working Capital Limits B 95 Assigned D.S International SME Credit Plus B 25 Assigned D.S International TL B 90 Assigned D.S International Unallocated B 63.5 Assigned Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 140 Assigned Halonix Ltd Bk limits BBB-/ 1926 Assigned A3 Ifmr Capital Mosecxv PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 203.2 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosecxv PTC Series A2 B(SO) 38.7 Assigned Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB 83 Reaffirmed Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd Bk lines A+/ 500 Assigned A1 Kundanmal Roop Chand Jewelers FB Limits BB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lucky Steel Industries FB Limits BB 80 Reaffirmed Mahindra Navistar Automotives TL A 5000 Revised from Ltd A+ Mahindra Navistar Automotives LT, FB limits A 1500 Revised from Ltd A+ Radhika Industries LT, FBL- CC (Sub BB- 20 Assigned limit of Bill Discounting facility) Rfcl Ltd FB Fac BBB- 350 Revised from BBB+ Seatrans Freight Carriers TL BB 15.5 Assigned Seatrans Freight Carriers FBL BB 45 Assigned Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - CC BB 150 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - TL BB 60 Assigned Ssf Plastics India Pvt Ltd ong TL & working BBB 437.4 Suspended capital Fac Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 486.4 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 21.19 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 350 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Tata Advanced Materials Ltd TL A 2100 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC A 205.4 Reaffirmed Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB / Non-FBL AAA/ 50000 Assigned A1+ Y. S. Investments FB Limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 4.00 crore) Ysr Spinning And Weaving Mills LT FBL BB 169 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.