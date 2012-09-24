CBI raids NDTV news channel founders
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech.
Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based (sub A3 1600 Assigned limits) (enhanced from 120.0) Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A3 1000 Assigned (sub limits) Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.1 Revised from A3 Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt ST, FB limits* A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd * The short-term, fund-based limits are sublimit to the long-term, fund-based limits Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt ST,non-FB limits A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Oscar Ceramics BG A4 4.5 Assigned Oscar Ceramics LOC* A4 20.5 Assigned *sublimit of term loan Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 25 Assigned Discounting Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 30 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd FBL A4+ 1020 Revised from A3+ Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 3344.4 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd non-FB Fac A3+ 660 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 3000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Pioneer Trust 2010 AA + 3000 Assigned (SO) Alapatt Jewellery (House Of FB Fac (LT) BB 55 Assigned Alapatt) Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd TL D 137.6 Downgraded from B Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL D 10 Downgraded from B Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 10 Downgraded from B Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 150.00) Bajrang Cotton Ginning & FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Pressing Factory Binjrajka Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Goel Exim India Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 500 Reaffirmed Hind Motors Ltd Bk Fac BB 55 Suspended Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL BB+ 18.5 Revised from BBB+ (Revised from Rs 7 crore) Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd WC BB+ 981.5 Revised from BBB+ (Revised from Rs 93 crore) Madhavi Oils & Fats FBL B+ 70 Assigned Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 105 Revised from BBB- Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt Long-TL A- 1350 Revised from Ltd A Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt LT, FB limits* A- 600 Revised from Ltd A * The short-term, fund-based limits are sublimit to the long-term, fund-based limits Navasakthi Townships TL B+ 150 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Oscar Ceramics CC Limit B+ 20 Assigned Oscar Ceramics TL B+ 28.5 Assigned Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd TL BB+ 1223.1 Revised from BBB Precot Meridian Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Revised from BBB Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- / 132.5 Suspended A4 Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 90 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd TL and FB Fac BBB 6740.7 Suspended Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd TL B+ 390 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, re-opening a festering wound just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.