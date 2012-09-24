Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based (sub A3 1600 Assigned limits) (enhanced from 120.0) Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A3 1000 Assigned (sub limits) Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.1 Revised from A3 Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt ST, FB limits* A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd * The short-term, fund-based limits are sublimit to the long-term, fund-based limits Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt ST,non-FB limits A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Oscar Ceramics BG A4 4.5 Assigned Oscar Ceramics LOC* A4 20.5 Assigned *sublimit of term loan Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 25 Assigned Discounting Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 30 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd FBL A4+ 1020 Revised from A3+ Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 3344.4 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd non-FB Fac A3+ 660 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 3000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Pioneer Trust 2010 AA + 3000 Assigned (SO) Alapatt Jewellery (House Of FB Fac (LT) BB 55 Assigned Alapatt) Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd TL D 137.6 Downgraded from B Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL D 10 Downgraded from B Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 10 Downgraded from B Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 150.00) Bajrang Cotton Ginning & FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Pressing Factory Binjrajka Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Goel Exim India Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 500 Reaffirmed Hind Motors Ltd Bk Fac BB 55 Suspended Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL BB+ 18.5 Revised from BBB+ (Revised from Rs 7 crore) Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd WC BB+ 981.5 Revised from BBB+ (Revised from Rs 93 crore) Madhavi Oils & Fats FBL B+ 70 Assigned Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 105 Revised from BBB- Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt Long-TL A- 1350 Revised from Ltd A Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt LT, FB limits* A- 600 Revised from Ltd A * The short-term, fund-based limits are sublimit to the long-term, fund-based limits Navasakthi Townships TL B+ 150 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Oscar Ceramics CC Limit B+ 20 Assigned Oscar Ceramics TL B+ 28.5 Assigned Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd TL BB+ 1223.1 Revised from BBB Precot Meridian Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Revised from BBB Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- / 132.5 Suspended A4 Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 90 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd TL and FB Fac BBB 6740.7 Suspended Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd TL B+ 390 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)