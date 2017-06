Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Fund Based A2+ 50# Reaffirmed #sublimit within cash credit facilities Anuh Pharma Ltd Non-fund based A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 30.0 crore Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast Sub-limit: FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast NFBL A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Gammon India Ltd CP/STD programme A1+ 6000 Withdrawn Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 125.4 Downgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs 6.60 crore) Oopal Diamond ST FB Fac A4 200 Suspended Sanghvi International none FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Sterling Ceramics BG A4 7.5 Assigned Sterling Ceramics LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Subros Ltd CP(CP)/ST Debt(STD) A1 1200 Downgraded from A1+ Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1 2950 Downgraded from A1+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 2470 Downgraded from BBB- Anuh Pharma Ltd CC BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast FBL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 Crore Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast FBL B+ 2.7 Withdrawn Ltd D Navinchandra Jewels LT FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed D Navinchandra Jewels LT NFBL* BBB- 5 Reaffirmed *The non-fund based limit is sublimit of long term fund based limits such that total outstanding does not exceed Rs. 20.0 crore Drisha Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Eskay Fine Chemicals fund based and non FB BBB 150 Suspended Fac / A2 Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AA+ 17850 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed Programme Gujarat Tea Processors And FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed Packers Ltd (enhanced from Rs 23.0 crore) Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40 Revised from A- Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 20 Revised from A- Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ ST Bk Fac BB / 500 Assigned A4 Jayshree Chemicals Ltd TL BB+ 838 Downgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs 96.0 crore) Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FBL BB+ 95 Downgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 3.30 crore) Mangalore Fish Meal & Oil CC B 40 Assigned Company Mangalore Fish Meal & Oil CC Proposed B 10 Assigned Company Mangalore Fish Meal & Oil TL B 10 Assigned Company Paramount Homeland Pvt Ltd TL B+ 500 Assigned Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Bk Fac D 2145.7 Suspended Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Assigned Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 10 Assigned / A4+ Ramprastha Promoters & NCD Programme BB+ 1000 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Royals Education Society TL B+ 74 Revised from BB Royals Education Society CC Fac B+ 6 Revised from BB Royals Education Society Proposed FB Fac B+ 20 Revised from BB Rtstar Diamonds proposed Bk limits D 175 Suspended Rtstar Diamonds FB Fac D 20 Suspended Rtstar Diamonds Bk Fac D - Suspended Rtstar Jewelry Pvt Ltd working capital TL D 75 Suspended Rtstar Jewelry Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 350 Suspended Rtstar Solitaires FB Fac D 444 Suspended Rtstar Solitaires Bk Fac D Suspended Sanghvi International LT FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended Sree Sai Gopal Paper Mills Ltd FBL B+ 200 Assigned Sterling Ceramics CC Limit BB- 50 Assigned Sterling Ceramics TL BB- 22.1 Assigned Subros Ltd TL A+* 1550 Reaffirmed Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Subros Ltd CC A+* 650 Reaffirmed Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Subros Ltd NFBL A+* 100 Reaffirmed Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Surajbari Wind Farm TL Fac BBB- 477.9 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC D 65.3 Assigned Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL D 154.7 Assigned Tourism & Travel Media TL B 160 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Tourism & Travel Media CC B 60 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Wellpack Papers & Containers TL D 116 Downgraded Ltd from C- Wellpack Papers & Containers CC D 50 Downgraded Ltd from C- Wellpack Papers & Containers Working Capital TL D 78.6 Downgraded Ltd from C- Wellpack Papers & Containers Funded Interest TL D 6.3 Downgraded Ltd from C- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.