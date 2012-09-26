Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarsai Shrink Pack Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 4.5 Assigned Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd Sublimit of FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 51 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A2+ 30 Suspended forward contract Fac Timco Steel Company Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Times Ferro Alloys Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 18 Suspended LOC Fac Unique Biotech Ltd ST FBL D 9.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Infrastructure And NCD Programme BB+ 7500 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Amarsai Shrink Pack Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL B 45.1 Assigned Amarsai Shrink Pack Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Brg Iron & Steel Co. (P) Ltd Bk facility BBB-/ 2041.5 Suspended A3 Neelmani Developers CC B 60 Assigned Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd TL BBB+ 915 Reaffirmed Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 550 Reaffirmed Sasan Power Ltd Senior-Debt BBB 145500 Reaffirmed Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB 100000 Reaffirmed Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB 3000 Reaffirmed / A2 Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL BB 149.7 Downgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 Crore) Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 95 Suspended Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB+ 170 Suspended Tata Projects Ltd NCD Programme AA 112.5 Withdrawn Timco Steel Company FBL/ TL B+ 85 Assigned Times Ferro Alloys Ltd LT loan & working B+ 105.6 Suspended capital Fac Unique Biotech Ltd LT FBL D 204.9 Reaffirmed Visual Percept Solar Projects TL BB+ 2310 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)