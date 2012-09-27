Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4+ 80 Suspended Fac Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST FB limits D 315 Revised from A4 Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST non-FB limits D 35 Revised from A4 Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB limits D 52 Downgraded Ltd from A4 Haldiram Foods International non-FBL A1+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Minda Corporation Ltd FB limits D 93 Downgraded from A2+ Minda Corporation Ltd NFBL D 55 Downgraded from A2+ Indian Furniture Products Ltd ST rating: Non-FBL A2(SO) 140 Downgraded from A1+ (SO) Komal Foods Pvt Ltd non-FBL A2+ 20 Reaffimed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/STD Programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Rps Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 128.9 Suspended Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits A2 48 Assigned Pvt Ltd Smr Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac A3+# 130 Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit) A3+# 165 Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+# 490 Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd ST Working Capital A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Limit* *The Fund based (Cash Credit) limit has a sublimit for working capital limits (BG/LC/Buyers Credit) to the extent of Rs. 7.50 crore such that the total utilization should not exceed Rs. 9.00 crore at any point of time Svec Constructions Ltd ST non-FBL D 120 Downgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhi Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Assigned Adlabs Entertainment Ltd LT, TL BB- 14750 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd LT loans and working ICRA]BB+ 191.1 Suspended capital Fac Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Dynamic AAAmfs - Withdrawn Co. Ltd Bond Fund Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Long-TL D 340 Revised from C Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB limits D 10 Revised from C Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Long-TL D 528 Downgraded Ltd from C- Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 120 Downgraded Ltd from C- First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 13.1 Reaffirmed (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 15 Reaffirmed (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 39 Reaffirmed (SO) Haldiram Foods International FBL ICRA]A+ 276.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Reaffirmed Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT rating: CC BBB 130 Downgraded (SO) from A+ (SO) Komal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffimed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FB Fac AA- 262.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Leo Muthu Educational Trust TL Fac BB 150 Assigned Lml Ltd Preference Share D 1250 Reaffirmed Capital Programme Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 350 Assigned Minda Corporation Ltd TL D 363.2 Downgraded from BBB Minda Corporation Ltd CC D 176 Downgraded from BBB Minda Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 88 Downgraded from BBB Sahyadri Starch & Industries TL BBB+ 26 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Samvardhana Motherson TL Fac A 200 Reaffimed Reflectec Group Holdings Ltd Saraswati Education Society TL D 870 Suspended Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC Limit B 185 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL Fac BBB# 375 Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BBB# 200 Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit) BBB# 100 Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 39.3 Reaffirmed Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Svec Constructions Ltd LT fund based and D 2987.6 Downgraded non- FBL from BB+ Vatika Ltd FB Limits BB 5052.6* Suspended *includes term loans of Rs. 405.26 crore and unallocated limits of Rs. 100 crore Vatika Ltd Non-FB Limits BB 1750 Suspended Wexper India Ltd CC BB+ 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.