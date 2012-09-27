Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4+ 80 Suspended
Fac
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST FB limits D 315 Revised from
A4
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST non-FB limits D 35 Revised from
A4
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB limits D 52 Downgraded
Ltd from A4
Haldiram Foods International non-FBL A1+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Minda Corporation Ltd FB limits D 93 Downgraded
from A2+
Minda Corporation Ltd NFBL D 55 Downgraded
from A2+
Indian Furniture Products Ltd ST rating: Non-FBL A2(SO) 140 Downgraded
from
A1+ (SO)
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd non-FBL A2+ 20 Reaffimed
Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/STD Programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rps Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 128.9 Suspended
Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits A2 48 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Smr Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac A3+# 130
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit) A3+# 165
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+# 490
Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd ST Working Capital A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Limit*
*The Fund based (Cash Credit) limit has a sublimit for working capital limits (BG/LC/Buyers
Credit) to the extent of Rs. 7.50 crore such that the total utilization should not exceed Rs.
9.00 crore at any point of time
Svec Constructions Ltd ST non-FBL D 120 Downgraded
from A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhi Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Assigned
Adlabs Entertainment Ltd LT, TL BB- 14750 Assigned
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd LT loans and working ICRA]BB+ 191.1 Suspended
capital Fac
Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Dynamic AAAmfs - Withdrawn
Co. Ltd Bond Fund
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Long-TL D 340 Revised from
C
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB limits D 10 Revised from
C
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Long-TL D 528 Downgraded
Ltd from C-
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 120 Downgraded
Ltd from C-
First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 13.1 Reaffirmed
(SO)
First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 15 Reaffirmed
(SO)
First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 39 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Haldiram Foods International FBL ICRA]A+ 276.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Reaffirmed
Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT rating: CC BBB 130 Downgraded
(SO) from A+
(SO)
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffimed
Kyungshin Industrial Motherson FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FB Fac AA- 262.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Leo Muthu Educational Trust TL Fac BB 150 Assigned
Lml Ltd Preference Share D 1250 Reaffirmed
Capital Programme
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 350 Assigned
Minda Corporation Ltd TL D 363.2 Downgraded
from BBB
Minda Corporation Ltd CC D 176 Downgraded
from BBB
Minda Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 88 Downgraded
from BBB
Sahyadri Starch & Industries TL BBB+ 26 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Samvardhana Motherson TL Fac A 200 Reaffimed
Reflectec Group Holdings Ltd
Saraswati Education Society TL D 870 Suspended
Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC Limit B 185 Assigned
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL Fac BBB# 375
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BBB# 200
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit) BBB# 100
Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 39.3 Reaffirmed
Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Svec Constructions Ltd LT fund based and D 2987.6 Downgraded
non- FBL from BB+
Vatika Ltd FB Limits BB 5052.6* Suspended
*includes term loans of Rs. 405.26 crore and unallocated limits of Rs. 100 crore
Vatika Ltd Non-FB Limits BB 1750 Suspended
Wexper India Ltd CC BB+ 110 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
