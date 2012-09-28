Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 924 Suspended
G. N. Shipbreakers non-FB Fac A4 430 Suspended
Idfc Ltd ST debt Programme A1+ 58190 Reaffirmed
J.N. Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended
Khimji Visram & Sons ST FBL A4+ 1240 Downgraded
from A3
Earlier Rs. 134.00 Crore
Madhucon Projects Ltd CP/ Short- term debt D 750 Downgraded
Programme from
A3+
Mothi Spinner Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 25 Revised from
A2
Palmetto Industries India Pvt ST, NFBL D 40 Assigned
Ltd
Quinnox Consultancy Services ST, fund based and A2 252.4 Suspended
Ltd non-FB Fac
Tata Mutual Fund Tata ST Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Floating Rate ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Fund
Unibios Laboratories Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 5.16 crore
United Spirits Ltd ST FBL D 1000 Revised from
A4
United Spirits Ltd ST Non-FBL D 250 Revised from
Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds A1+ - Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposit MB 5000 Retained
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amcl Machinery Ltd FBL A SO 60 Downgraded
from
A+SO
Amcl Machinery Ltd Non-FBL ASO/ 300 Downgraded
A1SO from
A+SO
G. N. Shipbreakers FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended
Gopal Pulses Processors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 50 Assigned
Gopal Pulses Processors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 100 Assigned
Icici Bank Ltd PTC Series A2 AAASO - Withdrawn
Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 150000 Assigned
Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 617500 Reaffirmed
Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 28390 Reaffirmed
J.N. Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 85 Suspended
Madhucon Projects Ltd CC Fac D 4250 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Madhucon Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac D 14370 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Madhucon Projects Ltd LT debt D 1864.8 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Madhucon Projects Ltd NCD Programme D 1000 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Mothi Spinner Ltd TL Fac BBB 521 Revised from
BBB+
Mothi Spinner Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 185.1 Revised from
BBB+
Nsl Sez Hyderabad Pvt Ltd TL D 2210 Revised from
BB-
Palmetto Industries India Pvt LT, TL D 40 Assigned
Ltd
Palmetto Industries India Pvt LT, FBL D 80 Assigned
Ltd
Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied FBL BB 1930 Assigned
enhanced from 173.00 cr
Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied Proposed FBL BB 190 Assigned
Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied Non-FBL BB / 130 Assigned
A4
revised from 18.00 cr
Quinnox Consultancy Services LT, TL BBB 43.5 Suspended
Ltd
Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 167 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 60.0 crore
Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 11600 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 1180.0 crore
Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 100.0 crore
Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line of BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Credit
Salisbury Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac -TL BB+ 80.1 Reaffirmed
Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt TL B+ 117.4 Reassigned
Ltd
Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt non-FBL B+ 2.6 Reassigned
Ltd
Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 750 Assigned
Programme
Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 500 Assigned
Programme
Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 2000 Assigned
Programme
Tata Motor Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 2750 Assigned
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Floater Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Treasury Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Tata Mutual Fund Tata Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Umang Dairies Ltd LT FB Fac BB 190 Assigned
Unibios Laboratories Ltd TL BB+ 27 Reaffirmed
Unibios Laboratories Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 360 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore
United Spirits Ltd TL D 18000 Revised from
BB
United Spirits Ltd LT FBL D 13000 Revised from
BB/
A4
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Limits BB+ 1650 Assigned
Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA - Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA - Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 500 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd IPDI bonds AA- - Assigned
