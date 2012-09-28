Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 924 Suspended G. N. Shipbreakers non-FB Fac A4 430 Suspended Idfc Ltd ST debt Programme A1+ 58190 Reaffirmed J.N. Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended Khimji Visram & Sons ST FBL A4+ 1240 Downgraded from A3 Earlier Rs. 134.00 Crore Madhucon Projects Ltd CP/ Short- term debt D 750 Downgraded Programme from A3+ Mothi Spinner Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 25 Revised from A2 Palmetto Industries India Pvt ST, NFBL D 40 Assigned Ltd Quinnox Consultancy Services ST, fund based and A2 252.4 Suspended Ltd non-FB Fac Tata Mutual Fund Tata ST Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Mutual Fund Tata Floating Rate ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Tata Mutual Fund Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Tata Mutual Fund Tata Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund Unibios Laboratories Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.16 crore United Spirits Ltd ST FBL D 1000 Revised from A4 United Spirits Ltd ST Non-FBL D 250 Revised from Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds A1+ - Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposit MB 5000 Retained LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amcl Machinery Ltd FBL A SO 60 Downgraded from A+SO Amcl Machinery Ltd Non-FBL ASO/ 300 Downgraded A1SO from A+SO G. N. Shipbreakers FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Gopal Pulses Processors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 50 Assigned Gopal Pulses Processors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 100 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd PTC Series A2 AAASO - Withdrawn Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 150000 Assigned Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 617500 Reaffirmed Idfc Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 28390 Reaffirmed J.N. Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 85 Suspended Madhucon Projects Ltd CC Fac D 4250 Downgraded from BBB+ Madhucon Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac D 14370 Downgraded from BBB+ Madhucon Projects Ltd LT debt D 1864.8 Downgraded from BBB+ Madhucon Projects Ltd NCD Programme D 1000 Downgraded from BBB+ Mothi Spinner Ltd TL Fac BBB 521 Revised from BBB+ Mothi Spinner Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 185.1 Revised from BBB+ Nsl Sez Hyderabad Pvt Ltd TL D 2210 Revised from BB- Palmetto Industries India Pvt LT, TL D 40 Assigned Ltd Palmetto Industries India Pvt LT, FBL D 80 Assigned Ltd Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied FBL BB 1930 Assigned enhanced from 173.00 cr Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied Proposed FBL BB 190 Assigned Pch Marketing Pvt Limtied Non-FBL BB / 130 Assigned A4 revised from 18.00 cr Quinnox Consultancy Services LT, TL BBB 43.5 Suspended Ltd Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 167 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 60.0 crore Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 11600 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1180.0 crore Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 100.0 crore Rosy Blue India Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line of BBB+ 1000 Assigned Credit Salisbury Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac -TL BB+ 80.1 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt TL B+ 117.4 Reassigned Ltd Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt non-FBL B+ 2.6 Reassigned Ltd Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 750 Assigned Programme Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 500 Assigned Programme Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 2000 Assigned Programme Tata Motor Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 2750 Assigned Tata Mutual Fund Tata Floater Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Mutual Fund Tata Treasury Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Tata Mutual Fund Tata Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Umang Dairies Ltd LT FB Fac BB 190 Assigned Unibios Laboratories Ltd TL BB+ 27 Reaffirmed Unibios Laboratories Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore United Spirits Ltd TL D 18000 Revised from BB United Spirits Ltd LT FBL D 13000 Revised from BB/ A4 Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Limits BB+ 1650 Assigned Ltd Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA - Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA - Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 500 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd IPDI bonds AA- - Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 