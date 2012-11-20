Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- --------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 0.5 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FBL A3 300 Revised from
A2
Enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST NFBL A3 720 Revised from
A2
Enhanced from Rs 37.00 crore
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+# 300 Reaffirmed
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A3+# 500 Assigned
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+# 500** Assigned
** sublimit of Rs 50 Cr. Export Packing Credit Facility
Cj Exporters ST FB Fac A4 600 Revised from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore)
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL A4+ 16400 Revised from
A3
(enhanced from Rs 1129.05 crore)
India Offset Printers (P) Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Lall Construction Co non FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended
Lodha Impex ST working capital Fac[ A4 155 Assigned
M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits * A3 20 Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of Rs. 105.00 crore long term, fund-based limits
M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 500 Revised from
A3
(revised from 51.00 CR)
M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FB Fac * A4+ 100 Revised from
A3
* Interchangeable with fund-based limits of Rs. 10.00 crore (part of the long term, fund-based
limits rated above) sanctioned by Citi Bank
M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, unallocated Bk A4+ 20 Assigned
limits
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.4 Assigned
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd ST,non-FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.00 CR)
Mtc Business Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A3 1000 Revised from
A2
(enhanced from 355.00 Cr)
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 250.5 Suspended
Raj Exports Non Fund Based -LOC A4 10 Assigned
Raj Exports Non Fund Based A4 13 Assigned
-Forward Cover
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non FBL - Forward A4+ 43 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Contract & BG
(enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore earlier)
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - Packing Credit A4+ 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food non FB Fac A4 21.9 Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd
Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned
LOC
Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned
BG
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Bk Fac [ A4 40 Suspended
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk [ A4 40 Suspended
limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 121.2 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd TL BBB- 439.3 Revised from
BBB+
Reduced from Rs 52.00 crore
Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FBL BBB- 970 Revised from
BBB+
Enhanced from Rs 79.00 crore
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BBB # 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
D.D. Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 390 Suspended
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 4000 Revised from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs 280.0 crore)
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 732 Revised from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs 140.95 crore)
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA 110000 Assigned
Co. Ltd programme
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 10000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed TFBs 100000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd AAA(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 5000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO)
India Offset Printers (P) Ltd FBL- CC B 20 Assigned
India Offset Printers (P) Ltd FBL- TL B 40.1 Assigned
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based D 231.9 Suspended
Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 40 Suspended
Lall Construction Co FBL BB+ 30 Suspended
M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 62.00)
M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys LT, FB Fac BB+ 260 Revised from
BBB-
(revised from 27.00 CR)
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 72.5 Assigned
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LOC* B 16.8 Assigned
*Letter of Credit, rated on the long term scale by ICRA is a sublimit of the Term Loan. Hence
the bank limits rated by ICRA on the long term scale is Rs. 9.76 crore
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated^ B / 0.1 Assigned
A4
^^The unallocated limits rated by ICRA are entirely interchangeable between long term and short
term. The total bank limits rated by ICRA (including all the limits) is Rs. 10.0 crore
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 775 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 51.00 CR)
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB- 15 Assigned
Mtc Business Pvt Ltd TL BBB - Withdrawn
(revised from 4.38 cr )
Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 450 Revised from
BBB
(enhanced from 44.00 Cr)
Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FB limits BBB- 983.8 Assigned
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 30 Suspended
Raj Exports TL BB 27.9 Assigned
Raj Exports Working Capital BB 180 Assigned
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - TL BB 134 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - CC BB 609 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 31.00 crore earlier)
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food LT FB Fac BB- 123 Suspended
Products Pvt Ltd
Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 11.7 Assigned
Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 60 Assigned
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac and BB 140 Suspended
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd TL BB- 55.3 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 11.50 CR)
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd FBL BB- / 520 Reaffirmed
A4
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- / 500 Reaffirmed
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
