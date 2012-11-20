Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- -------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 0.5 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FBL A3 300 Revised from A2 Enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore Ashapura Garments Ltd ST NFBL A3 720 Revised from A2 Enhanced from Rs 37.00 crore Atha Mines Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+# 300 Reaffirmed Atha Mines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A3+# 500 Assigned Atha Mines Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+# 500** Assigned ** sublimit of Rs 50 Cr. Export Packing Credit Facility Cj Exporters ST FB Fac A4 600 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL A4+ 16400 Revised from A3 (enhanced from Rs 1129.05 crore) India Offset Printers (P) Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 7.5 Assigned Lall Construction Co non FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Lodha Impex ST working capital Fac[ A4 155 Assigned M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits * A3 20 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of Rs. 105.00 crore long term, fund-based limits M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 500 Revised from A3 (revised from 51.00 CR) M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FB Fac * A4+ 100 Revised from A3 * Interchangeable with fund-based limits of Rs. 10.00 crore (part of the long term, fund-based limits rated above) sanctioned by Citi Bank M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, unallocated Bk A4+ 20 Assigned limits Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.4 Assigned Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd ST,non-FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 CR) Mtc Business Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A3 1000 Revised from A2 (enhanced from 355.00 Cr) Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 250.5 Suspended Raj Exports Non Fund Based -LOC A4 10 Assigned Raj Exports Non Fund Based A4 13 Assigned -Forward Cover Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non FBL - Forward A4+ 43 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Contract & BG (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore earlier) Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - Packing Credit A4+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shakti Refoils & Agro Food non FB Fac A4 21.9 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned LOC Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned BG Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Bk Fac [ A4 40 Suspended Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk [ A4 40 Suspended limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 121.2 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd TL BBB- 439.3 Revised from BBB+ Reduced from Rs 52.00 crore Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FBL BBB- 970 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs 79.00 crore Atha Mines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BBB # 240 Reaffirmed Credit D.D. Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 390 Suspended Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 4000 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 280.0 crore) Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 732 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs 140.95 crore) India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs AAA 110000 Assigned Co. Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed TFBs 100000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd AAA(SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 5000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt AAA(SO) India Offset Printers (P) Ltd FBL- CC B 20 Assigned India Offset Printers (P) Ltd FBL- TL B 40.1 Assigned Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based D 231.9 Suspended Kalptaru Alloys Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 40 Suspended Lall Construction Co FBL BB+ 30 Suspended M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 62.00) M. M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys LT, FB Fac BB+ 260 Revised from BBB- (revised from 27.00 CR) Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 72.5 Assigned Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LOC* B 16.8 Assigned *Letter of Credit, rated on the long term scale by ICRA is a sublimit of the Term Loan. Hence the bank limits rated by ICRA on the long term scale is Rs. 9.76 crore Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated^ B / 0.1 Assigned A4 ^^The unallocated limits rated by ICRA are entirely interchangeable between long term and short term. The total bank limits rated by ICRA (including all the limits) is Rs. 10.0 crore Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 775 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 51.00 CR) Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB- 15 Assigned Mtc Business Pvt Ltd TL BBB - Withdrawn (revised from 4.38 cr ) Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 450 Revised from BBB (enhanced from 44.00 Cr) Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FB limits BBB- 983.8 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 30 Suspended Raj Exports TL BB 27.9 Assigned Raj Exports Working Capital BB 180 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - TL BB 134 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FBL - CC BB 609 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 31.00 crore earlier) Shakti Refoils & Agro Food LT FB Fac BB- 123 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 11.7 Assigned Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 60 Assigned Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac and BB 140 Suspended Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd TL BB- 55.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from 11.50 CR) Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd FBL BB- / 520 Reaffirmed A4 Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- / 500 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.