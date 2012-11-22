Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. ICRA for local debt instruments as of November 21 & 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]A1+ 55 Reaffirmed Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based Bk A2+ 50 Reaffirmed limits Banco Products I Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1+ 530 Reaffirmed #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Products I Ltd ST -Fund Based A1+ 35 Assigned Banco Products I Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Banco Products I Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A1+ 160 Assigned #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Products I Ltd CP A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Assigned Gm Exports NFBL - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Gm Exports NFBL- BG A4 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 3.50 crore Goel Jewellers Overseas Corp Non-FB limits A4+ 2 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crores to Rs. 6.70 crores Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 1724 Reaffirmed J C Biotech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Revised from A4 Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Import LC cum Buyer?s A4 100 Assigned credit Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 100 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC D 95 Revised from A4 M/S. Metal Ore ST Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore Mac Industry FBL - PC/ FBE/FBE A4 25 Assigned Mac Industry NFBL - LOC A4 55 Assigned National Steel And Agro ST Non-FB Fac A3 10971 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from Rs. 1092.75 crore Nirman Industries Ltd Project LC* D 249 Revised from A4 * Sublimit of Term Loan Nirman Industries Ltd BG D 50 Revised from A4 Nirman Industries Ltd LOC D 100 Revised from A4 Nirman Industries Ltd CEL D 17.9 Revised from A4 enhanced from Rs. 0.66 crore Rajendra Gears LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Rajendra Gears Export Packing Credit A4 10 Reaffirmed Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Suspended Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 10 Suspended Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Suspended Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 10 Suspended Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 45 Assigned Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd Forward Sale of A4 50 Assigned Contract Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd BG A4 12.5 Revised from A3 Shrichakra Udyog Ltd ST and LT fund based [ D 2316 Suspended and non-FB Fac Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 18.00 cr Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 2.25 cr Tirubala Exports Non fund based sub A4+ 10 Suspended limits Tirubala International Non fund based sub A3 10 Suspended limits Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd LT FBL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 14 Assigned Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 61 Assigned Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL B 90.6 Reaffirmed Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd FBL B 130 Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Bking Debt Fund AAA - Assigned mfs B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. TL A- 110 Reaffirmed B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk limits A- 160 Reaffirmed Banco Products I Ltd LT - Fund Based A+ 580 Reaffirmed Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned Gm Exports FBL- CC BB 115 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL BB 76 Revised from BB+ Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Revised from BB+ J C Biotech Pvt Ltd FBL D 279 Revised from B J C Biotech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 11 Revised from B Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 100 Assigned Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 75 Assigned capital Fac Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 80 Assigned Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed SO Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 5 Assigned Lingaya'S Society Bk Fac D 300 Revised from BB- Lokesh Machines Ltd FBL D 1132.1 Revised from B+ Lokesh Machines Ltd BG D 75 Revised from B+ M/S Phoolchand Bhagatsingh fund based and non FB BBB- 500 Suspended Fac / A3 M/S. Metal Ore LT FB Limits* BB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility of Rs 10.00 crore is a sub-limit of the short-term non-fund based facility of Rs 50.00 crore Mac Industry FBL - TL BB 20.4 Assigned Mac Industry FBL - CC BB 40 Assigned Mac Industry Untied limits BB / 59.6 Assigned A4 National Steel And Agro LT FB Fac BBB- 1860.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from Rs. 149.50 crore National Steel And Agro TL BBB- 1101.9 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd reduced from Rs. 114.64 crore Nirman Industries Ltd CC Facility D 100 Revised from B+ reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore Nirman Industries Ltd TL D 330 Revised from B+ Padmavati Ferrous Ltd TL B+ 470 Assigned Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1200 Assigned Rajendra Gears CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd untied limits BB- 150 Suspended Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd untied limits BB- 150 Suspended Regent Beers And Wines Ltd TL & working capital B / 135 Suspended Fac A4 Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 20 Assigned Sai Infra TL B+ 60 Assigned Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT Loan B 20 Assigned Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT FBL B 60 Assigned Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd CC B+ 5 Assigned Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 65 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd CC/Buyer's Credit BB 152.5 Revised from BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 14.68 crore Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd TL BB 60 Revised from BBB- Reduced from Rs. 11.32 crore Sikkim Manipal University LT TL BBB 800 Assigned Sikkim Manipal University LT Non FBL BBB 100 Assigned Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt FBL BBB- 434.1 Reaffirmed Ltd SO Spic Fashions TL Fac LT D 60.5 Assigned Spic Fashions FB Fac ST D 67.5 Assigned Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 10 Withdrawn Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 52.5 Assigned Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd NCD programme A- 1000 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports FBL BB+ 150 Suspended Tirubala International FBL BBB- 300 Suspended Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 50 Assigned Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 15 Assigned Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1072 Reaffirmed Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1665.5 Reaffirmed Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 280 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 