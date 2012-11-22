Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. ICRA for local debt instruments as of November 21 & 20, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Designers Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]A1+ 55 Reaffirmed
Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based Bk A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
limits
Banco Products I Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1+ 530 Reaffirmed
#Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits
Banco Products I Ltd ST -Fund Based A1+ 35 Assigned
Banco Products I Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
Banco Products I Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A1+ 160 Assigned
#Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits
Banco Products I Ltd CP A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Assigned
Gm Exports NFBL - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed
Gm Exports NFBL- BG A4 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 3.50 crore
Goel Jewellers Overseas Corp Non-FB limits A4+ 2 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crores to Rs. 6.70 crores
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 1724 Reaffirmed
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Revised from
A4
Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Import LC cum Buyer?s A4 100 Assigned
credit
Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 100 Assigned
Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC D 95 Revised from
A4
M/S. Metal Ore ST Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore
Mac Industry FBL - PC/ FBE/FBE A4 25 Assigned
Mac Industry NFBL - LOC A4 55 Assigned
National Steel And Agro ST Non-FB Fac A3 10971 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
enhanced from Rs. 1092.75 crore
Nirman Industries Ltd Project LC* D 249 Revised from
A4
* Sublimit of Term Loan
Nirman Industries Ltd BG D 50 Revised from
A4
Nirman Industries Ltd LOC D 100 Revised from
A4
Nirman Industries Ltd CEL D 17.9 Revised from
A4
enhanced from Rs. 0.66 crore
Rajendra Gears LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Rajendra Gears Export Packing Credit A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Suspended
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 10 Suspended
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Suspended
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 10 Suspended
Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 45 Assigned
Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned
Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd Forward Sale of A4 50 Assigned
Contract
Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd BG A4 12.5 Revised from
A3
Shrichakra Udyog Ltd ST and LT fund based [ D 2316 Suspended
and non-FB Fac
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 18.00 cr
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 2.25 cr
Tirubala Exports Non fund based sub A4+ 10 Suspended
limits
Tirubala International Non fund based sub A3 10 Suspended
limits
Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Designers Ltd LT FBL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 14 Assigned
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 61 Assigned
Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL B 90.6 Reaffirmed
Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd FBL B 130 Reaffirmed
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Bking Debt Fund AAA - Assigned
mfs
B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. TL A- 110 Reaffirmed
B.V.Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk limits A- 160 Reaffirmed
Banco Products I Ltd LT - Fund Based A+ 580 Reaffirmed
Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned
Gm Exports FBL- CC BB 115 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL BB 76 Revised from
BB+
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Revised from
BB+
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd FBL D 279 Revised from
B
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 11 Revised from
B
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 100 Assigned
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 75 Assigned
capital Fac
Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned
Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 80 Assigned
Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
SO
Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 5 Assigned
Lingaya'S Society Bk Fac D 300 Revised from
BB-
Lokesh Machines Ltd FBL D 1132.1 Revised from
B+
Lokesh Machines Ltd BG D 75 Revised from
B+
M/S Phoolchand Bhagatsingh fund based and non FB BBB- 500 Suspended
Fac / A3
M/S. Metal Ore LT FB Limits* BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facility of Rs 10.00 crore is a sub-limit of the short-term non-fund based facility
of Rs 50.00 crore
Mac Industry FBL - TL BB 20.4 Assigned
Mac Industry FBL - CC BB 40 Assigned
Mac Industry Untied limits BB / 59.6 Assigned
A4
National Steel And Agro LT FB Fac BBB- 1860.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
enhanced from Rs. 149.50 crore
National Steel And Agro TL BBB- 1101.9 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
reduced from Rs. 114.64 crore
Nirman Industries Ltd CC Facility D 100 Revised from
B+
reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore
Nirman Industries Ltd TL D 330 Revised from
B+
Padmavati Ferrous Ltd TL B+ 470 Assigned
Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1200 Assigned
Rajendra Gears CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd untied limits BB- 150 Suspended
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd untied limits BB- 150 Suspended
Regent Beers And Wines Ltd TL & working capital B / 135 Suspended
Fac A4
Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 20 Assigned
Sai Infra TL B+ 60 Assigned
Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT Loan B 20 Assigned
Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT FBL B 60 Assigned
Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd CC B+ 5 Assigned
Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 65 Reaffirmed
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd CC/Buyer's Credit BB 152.5 Revised from
BBB-
Enhanced from Rs. 14.68 crore
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd TL BB 60 Revised from
BBB-
Reduced from Rs. 11.32 crore
Sikkim Manipal University LT TL BBB 800 Assigned
Sikkim Manipal University LT Non FBL BBB 100 Assigned
Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt FBL BBB- 434.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd SO
Spic Fashions TL Fac LT D 60.5 Assigned
Spic Fashions FB Fac ST D 67.5 Assigned
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 10 Withdrawn
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 52.5 Assigned
Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd NCD programme A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Tirubala Exports FBL BB+ 150 Suspended
Tirubala International FBL BBB- 300 Suspended
Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 50 Assigned
Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 15 Assigned
Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1072 Reaffirmed
Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1665.5 Reaffirmed
Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 280 Suspended
