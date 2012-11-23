Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 75.5 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4 21060 Revised from A4+ Idbi Bank CD A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Osia Gems Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Osia Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A4+ 100 Assigned Oswal Udhyog ST, Non- Fund Based - A4 40 Assigned LOC Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 42.5 Revised from Working Capital Limits A2 Sidharth Papers Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 167.5 Revised from Working Capital Limits A2 Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 15 Revised from MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom T&D India Ltd FBL AA- 7550 Assigned Alstom T&D India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL # AA- / 35440 Assigned A1+ : #: Utilization of non-fund-based facilities (long-term as well as short-term) should not exceed Rs. 3544 Cr. Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 6 Assigned Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB 70 Assigned *includes project-based cash credit facility of Rs. 4.0 crore Db Malls Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 2750 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Industries CC B 68 Assigned G.D Overseas FB Fac B+ 180 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL B 24210 Revised from BB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL B 6000 Revised from BB+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating rB - Revised from IrBB+ Idbi Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 42862 Reaffirmed programme Idbi Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 17088 Reaffirmed Programme Idbi Bank Flexi Bond Series AA 3161.5 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Senior & Lower Tier AA+ 217427.2Reaffirmed II (Subordinated) Bonds Idbi Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Tier II Bonds AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed ( Erstwhile IDBI Bank) Idbi Bank Debt programmes AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed (erstwhile IDBI Home Finance) Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd TL D 38.4 Assigned Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd CC D 80 Assigned Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits D 1.6 Assigned Nilesh Exim Pvt Ltd LT B 20 Suspended Nilesh Exim Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk B 65 Suspended facility Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd fund based BB- 40 Suspended Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BB- 20 Suspended facility Oswal Udhyog Long Term, FBL - TL BB- 25 Assigned Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Revised from BB- Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 100 Revised from BB- Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 10 Revised from BB- Shri Laxmi Metal Casting (P) FBL B 95.2 Assigned Ltd Shrinath Cotton Co Fund Based- CC B 35 Assigned Shrinath Cotton Co Fund Based- TL B 25.3 Assigned Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd TL BBB 273 Revised from BBB+ Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 150 Revised from Capital Limits BBB+ Sidharth Papers Ltd TL BBB 475.5 Revised from BBB+ Sidharth Papers Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 575 Revised from Capital Limits BBB+ Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC D 150 Revised from C Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd BG D 100 Revised from C Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd FBL B 30 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50.5 Revised from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.