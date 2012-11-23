Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 75.5 Assigned
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4 21060 Revised from
A4+
Idbi Bank CD A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Osia Gems Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Osia Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A4+ 100 Assigned
Oswal Udhyog ST, Non- Fund Based - A4 40 Assigned
LOC
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 42.5 Revised from
Working Capital Limits A2
Sidharth Papers Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 167.5 Revised from
Working Capital Limits A2
Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 15 Revised from
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alstom T&D India Ltd FBL AA- 7550 Assigned
Alstom T&D India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL # AA- / 35440 Assigned
A1+
: #: Utilization of non-fund-based facilities (long-term as well as short-term) should not
exceed Rs. 3544 Cr.
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 6 Assigned
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB 70 Assigned
*includes project-based cash credit facility of Rs. 4.0 crore
Db Malls Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 2750 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Industries CC B 68 Assigned
G.D Overseas FB Fac B+ 180 Assigned
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL B 24210 Revised from
BB+
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL B 6000 Revised from
BB+
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating rB - Revised from
IrBB+
Idbi Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 42862 Reaffirmed
programme
Idbi Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 17088 Reaffirmed
Programme
Idbi Bank Flexi Bond Series AA 3161.5 Reaffirmed
Idbi Bank Senior & Lower Tier AA+ 217427.2Reaffirmed
II (Subordinated)
Bonds
Idbi Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Idbi Bank Tier II Bonds AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed
( Erstwhile IDBI Bank)
Idbi Bank Debt programmes AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed
(erstwhile IDBI Home Finance)
Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd TL D 38.4 Assigned
Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd CC D 80 Assigned
Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits D 1.6 Assigned
Nilesh Exim Pvt Ltd LT B 20 Suspended
Nilesh Exim Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk B 65 Suspended
facility
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd fund based BB- 40 Suspended
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BB- 20 Suspended
facility
Oswal Udhyog Long Term, FBL - TL BB- 25 Assigned
Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Revised from
BB-
Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 100 Revised from
BB-
Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 10 Revised from
BB-
Shri Laxmi Metal Casting (P) FBL B 95.2 Assigned
Ltd
Shrinath Cotton Co Fund Based- CC B 35 Assigned
Shrinath Cotton Co Fund Based- TL B 25.3 Assigned
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd TL BBB 273 Revised from
BBB+
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 150 Revised from
Capital Limits BBB+
Sidharth Papers Ltd TL BBB 475.5 Revised from
BBB+
Sidharth Papers Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 575 Revised from
Capital Limits BBB+
Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC D 150 Revised from
C
Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd BG D 100 Revised from
C
Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd FBL B 30 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50.5 Revised from
D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
