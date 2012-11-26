Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Pharmalabs Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1 2500 Withdrawn Balaji Iron And Steel ST, non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 assigned Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 45 Reaffirmed Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd Construction ICRA]A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Equipment Loan Country Colonizers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 536 Suspended Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 250 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3 30 Reaffirmed @One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 2.00 crore Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 8 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Proposed A3 2 assigned Forward Contract Limit Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC # A3 190 Reaffirmed # One way inter-changeability from Fund Based to Letter of Credit limit up to Rs. 10 crore Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 80 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 11.4 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Enhanced from Rs. 0.79 cr Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 305 assigned Perfect Construction Company BG Facility A4 170 Assigned Perfect Construction Company BG Facility (Proposed) A4 80 assigned S J Contracts Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4+ 220 Suspended Instrument Snc Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 1560 Revised from A3 Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.55 crore Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1 1000 revised from A1+ Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Iron And Steel LT, FB limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT/ ST, Non FB Fac AA-/ 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 14.9 Assigned Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Assigned Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 85 revised from BB Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13.5 revised from BB Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB- 1.1 revised from BB Country Colonizers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 1694 Suspended Dabur India Ltd NCD AAA 150 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd FICCL CV Loan Pool AAA 950.1 Reaffirmed D.A. Feb-12 (SO) G R Construction TL B+ 248.1 assigned G R Construction Proposed TL B+ 11.9 assigned Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 79.5 Suspended Imperial Garments Ltd LT FB Fac D 125 Suspended Imperial Garments Ltd ST, non FB Fac D 34 Suspended Kerala Financial Corporation TL BB+ 50 assigned Nehru Place Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac BBB 1033.6 (revised from A- Nehru Place Hotels Ltd TL [ICRBBB 197.5 (revised from A- Nehru Place Hotels Ltd CC Limits [ICRBBB 50 (revised from A- Nehru Place Hotels Ltd CC/LC/BG [ICRBBB 50 (revised from A- Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 75.1 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB- 550 Reaffirmed #One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Proposed CC BBB- 100 Assigned Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 177.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 2.93 cr Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC * BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd Proposed FBL - CC BBB- 250 Assigned Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Stand by Line BBB- 50 Reaffirmed of Credit ^ ^ Stand-by Line of Credit can be used as Fund Based or Non-Fund Based depending on requirement Oak Constructions & Properties FBL- CC D 1 assigned (P) Ltd Oak Constructions & Properties FBL- TL D 98.5 assigned (P) Ltd Oak Constructions & Properties Non-FBL- BG D 7.5 assigned (P) Ltd Oak Constructions & Properties FBL-Unallocated D 3 assigned (P) Ltd Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 assigned Paragon Industries Ltd TL D 210.1 (downgraded from BBB-) (Revised from Rs. 12.55 Crore) Paragon Industries Ltd FB Fac D 220 (downgraded from BBB-) ( Revised from Rs. 22.44 Crore) Paragon Industries Ltd Non FB Fac D 35* Assigned *Within the sanctioned fund based facilities Perfect Construction Company CC Facility BB+ 85 Assigned Perfect Construction Company CC Facility (Proposed) BB+ 65 Assigned Rockland Hospital Ltd FB Fac BB+ 2671.9 assigned (enhanced from Rs. 218.90cr) S J Contracts Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 50 Suspended Instrument Snc Power Corporation Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 320 Revised from BBB- Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 4.14 crore Tristar Inn Pvt Ltd Long- term, TL BB- 215 Assigned (SO) Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 