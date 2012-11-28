Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adigear International Non-FBL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 9.0 crore) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 10000 assigned (enhanced from Rs. 600 crore) Galaxy Cotton & Textiles Pvt Fund Based Demand A4 40 Assigned Ltd Loan (Sublimit of working capital) Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 160 assigned Goa Carbon Ltd ST fund- based limits A2 250* Reaffirmed (EPC/PCFC) *Sub limit of Rs 51.00 crore cash credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd ST fund- based limits A2 260* Reaffirmed (FBD/FBP/FCBD) *Sub limit of Rs 51.00 crore cash credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd Letters of Credit A2 2250 Reaffirmed limits Goa Carbon Ltd ST Fund Based (Buyers A2 1750** Reaffirmed Credit) ** Sub limit of Rs 225.00 letters of credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd BG limits A2 200 Reaffirmed Idfc Primary Dealership Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Construction Grade CR1 - Withdrawn Option Oxides ST fund based D 22.5 assigned facility* Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd NFBL A4 15 Downgraded from A3 (SO) Shakumbari Sugar And Allied NFBL A4@ 1100 assigned Industries Ltd @ Under Rating watch with Negative Implications Theme Export Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 150 Suspended Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd CP ICRA]A1# 1000 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]A1# 30000 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Short-TL ICRA]A1# 3150 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adigear International FBL BB+ 1770 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 94.0 crore) Bhisti Exports Export Packaging D 85 Assigned Credit Bhisti Exports TL D 21.2 Assigned Bhisti Exports WC Demand Loan D 12 Assigned Bhisti Exports Forward Booking D 6 Assigned Bhisti Exports Stand by Limit D 15 Assigned Galaxy Cotton & Textiles Pvt Working Capital B 140 Assigned Ltd Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries TL B 15 assigned Ghanshyam Ginn Mill Industries CC B 80 assigned Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Untied limits ICRA]BB- / 40 assigned A4 Goa Carbon Ltd CC limits BBB 510 Reaffirmed Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB- / 295.8 Suspended funded based Bk Fac A4 Mamtalaxmi Sarees Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 assigned Option Oxides LT fund based facility D 148 assigned Option Oxides TL D 69 assigned *Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility Option Oxides ST non- fund based D 40 assigned facility* *Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd FBL C 77.5 Downgraded from BBB- Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 440 Suspended A4+ Shakumbari Sugar And Allied FBL B+@ 1100 assigned Industries Ltd Shakumbari Sugar And Allied TL B+@ 850 assigned Industries Ltd Shakumbari Sugar And Allied Unallocated TL B+@ 290 assigned Industries Ltd Shanders Properties Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 250 Revised from BB Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FB Limits A 9000 # -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)