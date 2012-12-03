Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Banbury Impex Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 100 Suspended
Banbury Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended
(sublimit of above fund based limits)
Gdjd Exports ST FB Fac A4 58 assigned
Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 1420 Suspended
Kirloskar Integrated ST - BG# A1+ 800 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd (SO)
# - Sublimit of Rs. 80.00 crore long term bank guarantee limit
Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned
Pavan Cotton Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Suspended
Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 126 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore)
Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1 + 150 Withdrawn
(SO)
Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST proposed limits A1 + 600 assigned
(SO)
Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST non- FBL A1 + 150 assigned
(SO)
Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST fund based A1 + 10 assigned
(SO)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Oil & Cotton Factory CC B 300 Assigned
Asian Aero-Edu Aviation Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Assigned
Asian Aero-Edu Aviation Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Assigned
Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 160 Suspended
Hem Raj Sohan Lal CC B 300 assigned
Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL B- 41.5 assigned
Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B- 40 assigned
Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 18.5 assigned
Kirloskar Integrated LT - BG AA 800 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd (SO)
Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Revised from
BB-
Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Revised from
BB-
Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 8.8 Revised from
BB-
Minda Corporation Ltd TL (LT) BBB- 116 Upgraded from
D
(Reduced from Rs. 36.32 crore)
Minda Corporation Ltd CC Fac / WCDL (LT/ST) BBB- 580 Upgraded from
/ A3 D
(Enhanced from Rs. 17.60 crore)
Ongc Videsh Ltd debt programmes AAA / - assigned
A1+
Pavan Cotton Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 111.2 Suspended
Regal Plywood Industries Pvt FBL B+ 20 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Silicon Cars Pvt Ltd FBL BB 87.5 assigned
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL D 272 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt Non-FBL D 0.5 Suspended
Ltd
Veracious Builders And FBL- CC B+ 250 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
