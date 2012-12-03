Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banbury Impex Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 100 Suspended Banbury Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended (sublimit of above fund based limits) Gdjd Exports ST FB Fac A4 58 assigned Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 1420 Suspended Kirloskar Integrated ST - BG# A1+ 800 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd (SO) # - Sublimit of Rs. 80.00 crore long term bank guarantee limit Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Pavan Cotton Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Suspended Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 126 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore) Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1 + 150 Withdrawn (SO) Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST proposed limits A1 + 600 assigned (SO) Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST non- FBL A1 + 150 assigned (SO) Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd ST fund based A1 + 10 assigned (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Oil & Cotton Factory CC B 300 Assigned Asian Aero-Edu Aviation Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Assigned Asian Aero-Edu Aviation Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Assigned Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Ghv (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 160 Suspended Hem Raj Sohan Lal CC B 300 assigned Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL B- 41.5 assigned Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B- 40 assigned Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 18.5 assigned Kirloskar Integrated LT - BG AA 800 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd (SO) Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Revised from BB- Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Revised from BB- Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 8.8 Revised from BB- Minda Corporation Ltd TL (LT) BBB- 116 Upgraded from D (Reduced from Rs. 36.32 crore) Minda Corporation Ltd CC Fac / WCDL (LT/ST) BBB- 580 Upgraded from / A3 D (Enhanced from Rs. 17.60 crore) Ongc Videsh Ltd debt programmes AAA / - assigned A1+ Pavan Cotton Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 111.2 Suspended Regal Plywood Industries Pvt FBL B+ 20 Revised from Ltd BB- Silicon Cars Pvt Ltd FBL BB 87.5 assigned Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL D 272 Suspended Ltd Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt Non-FBL D 0.5 Suspended Ltd Veracious Builders And FBL- CC B+ 250 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)