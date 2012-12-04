Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd ST debt programme A1 350 Withdrawn Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST fund based and D 350 Suspended non-FB Fac Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 52 Suspended Ltd Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST Non FB limits A3+ 354.3 assigned Tubes Pvt Ltd Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Downgraded from A3 Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - Bill Discounting A4 50 Assigned Gee Gee Agrotech non-FBL A4 5 Suspended Isolloyd Engineering NFBL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (SO) Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd NFBL A1+ 6060 Reaffirmed enhanced from 381.0cr Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd Unallocated NFBL A1+ 98.8 Reaffirmed Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 450 assigned (SO) enhanced from Rs 25.0 Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Non FBL - LC A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramesh Company FBL - Bill Discounting A4 5 assigned Samrat Plywood Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 81 Reaffirmed Satnam Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amethyst Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT loans Fac D 300 Suspended Atr Cars Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 147 Reaffirmed Atr Cars Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB D 350 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB D 648 Suspended Ltd Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT FBL BBB 100 assigned Tubes Pvt Ltd Forum Riviera Constructions TL Fac BB 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganpati Petrochemicals TL BB 8 Downgraded from BBB- Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BB 35 Downgraded from BBB- Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits ICRA]BB / 135 Downgraded A4 from BBB-/ A3 Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - CC B+ 150 Assigned Gee Gee Agrotech FB limits BB- 85 Suspended Hestia Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn (SO) Ilss 1 Trust 2011 Second Loss facility AA - Withdrawn (SO) Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A3 AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Indian Retail Abs Trust Series PTC Series A5 AAA - Withdrawn 91 (SO) Indian Retail Abs Trust Series Liquidity Facility AAA - Withdrawn 91 (SO) Indian Retail Abs Trust Series Second Loss Facility AAA - Withdrawn 91 (SO) Isolloyd Engineering FBL A+ 202 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (SO) Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd TL A+ 101.2 Reaffirmed revised from 20.15 cr Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd FBL A+ 670 Reaffirmed enhanced from 60.85cr Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 69.2 Reaffirmed Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd FBL A+ 200 assigned (SO) Revised from Rs 36.69cr Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 207.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 87.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.25CR) Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Assigned Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Ramesh Company FBL - CC B+ 140 assigned Ramesh Company Unallocated B+/ 55 Assigned A4 Samrat Plywood Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 150 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd TL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd Unallocated BB- 13 Reaffirmed Satnam Psyllium Industries CC B+ 30 assigned Satnam Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 16 Assigned Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income Fund AAA - assigned mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund AAA - assigned mfs Shreeji Ispat Ltd TL D 50 assigned Shreeji Ispat Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 assigned limits Sree Gopal Rice Mill FBL - CC B+ 24 Assigned Super Psyllium CC B+ 30 Assigned Super Psyllium Stand by Limit B+ 16 Assigned Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB 830.1 Reaffirmed Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 32.4 Reaffirmed Tm International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed (Stable) Unallocated Non Fund Based Fund based B+ 90 Reaffirmed Limits Enhanced from 7.00 cr Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 286.5 Revised from BB- Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL B+ 4.6 Revised from BB- Voith Industrial Services Long/ST NFBL A+ 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd (SO) / A1+ (SO) Wheels India Ltd FB Fac A 1850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 160.0 crore) Wheels India Ltd TL A- 1881 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd TL A- 218 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)