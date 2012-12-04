Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd ST debt programme A1 350 Withdrawn
Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST fund based and D 350 Suspended
non-FB Fac
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 52 Suspended
Ltd
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST Non FB limits A3+ 354.3 assigned
Tubes Pvt Ltd
Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Downgraded
from A3
Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - Bill Discounting A4 50 Assigned
Gee Gee Agrotech non-FBL A4 5 Suspended
Isolloyd Engineering NFBL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd (SO)
Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd NFBL A1+ 6060 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 381.0cr
Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd Unallocated NFBL A1+ 98.8 Reaffirmed
Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 450 assigned
(SO)
enhanced from Rs 25.0
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Non FBL - LC A3 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramesh Company FBL - Bill Discounting A4 5 assigned
Samrat Plywood Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 81 Reaffirmed
Satnam Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned
Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit A4 80 Assigned
Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed
Wheels India Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amethyst Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT loans Fac D 300 Suspended
Atr Cars Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 147 Reaffirmed
Atr Cars Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 165 Reaffirmed
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB D 350 Suspended
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB D 648 Suspended
Ltd
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT FBL BBB 100 assigned
Tubes Pvt Ltd
Forum Riviera Constructions TL Fac BB 1500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ganpati Petrochemicals TL BB 8 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BB 35 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits ICRA]BB / 135 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB-/
A3
Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - CC B+ 150 Assigned
Gee Gee Agrotech FB limits BB- 85 Suspended
Hestia Ifmr Capital 2011 PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn
(SO)
Ilss 1 Trust 2011 Second Loss facility AA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A3 AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Indian Retail Abs Trust Series PTC Series A5 AAA - Withdrawn
91 (SO)
Indian Retail Abs Trust Series Liquidity Facility AAA - Withdrawn
91 (SO)
Indian Retail Abs Trust Series Second Loss Facility AAA - Withdrawn
91 (SO)
Isolloyd Engineering FBL A+ 202 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd (SO)
Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd TL A+ 101.2 Reaffirmed
revised from 20.15 cr
Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd FBL A+ 670 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 60.85cr
Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 69.2 Reaffirmed
Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd FBL A+ 200 assigned
(SO)
Revised from Rs 36.69cr
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 207.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.25CR)
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Assigned
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Reaffirmed
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
Development Board (SO)
Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Reaffirmed
Development Board (SO)
Ramesh Company FBL - CC B+ 140 assigned
Ramesh Company Unallocated B+/ 55 Assigned
A4
Samrat Plywood Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd TL BB- 36 Reaffirmed
Samrat Plywood Ltd Unallocated BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Satnam Psyllium Industries CC B+ 30 assigned
Satnam Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 16 Assigned
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income Fund AAA - assigned
mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund AAA - assigned
mfs
Shreeji Ispat Ltd TL D 50 assigned
Shreeji Ispat Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 assigned
limits
Sree Gopal Rice Mill FBL - CC B+ 24 Assigned
Super Psyllium CC B+ 30 Assigned
Super Psyllium Stand by Limit B+ 16 Assigned
Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB 830.1 Reaffirmed
Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 32.4 Reaffirmed
Tm International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed
(Stable)
Unallocated Non Fund Based Fund based B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Limits
Enhanced from 7.00 cr
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 286.5 Revised from
BB-
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL B+ 4.6 Revised from
BB-
Voith Industrial Services Long/ST NFBL A+ 50 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd (SO) /
A1+ (SO)
Wheels India Ltd FB Fac A 1850 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 160.0 crore)
Wheels India Ltd TL A- 1881 Reaffirmed
Wheels India Ltd TL A- 218 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)