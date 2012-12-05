Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 26 Assigned AND Designs India Ltd ST-non-FB Fac A2 0.4 Upgraded from A3+ Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd NFBL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Banco Products (I) Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Essel Marketing & Promotions LOC* A4 5 assigned Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with Cash Credit limit up to Rs. 1.50 crore. Letter of Credit limit has a sublimit for Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 0.50 crore. Grn Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed H Sherul & Company ST, FB Fac A4 275 Suspended H Sherul & Company proposed amount A4 125 Suspended Navin Mehta & Company ST, FB Fac A4+ 123 Suspended Newton Engineering & Chemicals BG Facility A4 140 Assigned Ltd Newton Engineering & Chemicals BG Facility (proposed) A4 50 Assigned Ltd Newton Engineering & Chemicals BG Facility (proposed) A4 40 Assigned Ltd Newton Engineering & Chemicals LOC Facility A4 10 Assigned Ltd (proposed) Nikhil Adhesives Ltd ST, fund and non-fund A3 310 Suspended based Bk Fac Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd Sub-limit: FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd ST, non fund based Bk D 380 Suspended Fac Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk ICRA]D 28.8 Suspended Fac Share Wise Commodity Brokers ST non-fund based Bk A4 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd lines Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 10* assigned * Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 10 Crore Transglobal Power Ltd ST non FB Fac D 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Container Freight TL B+ 55 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 167 Assigned Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 850 Assigned Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB+ 7 Assigned Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil CC* B 95 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd * includes sublimit of Rs.1.50 crore against Book Debts Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3000 Assigned AND Designs India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac BBB+ 10.9 Revised from BBB AND Designs India Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB+ 200 Revised from BBB AND Designs India Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 187.7 Revised from BBB Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FBL ICRA]BBB 574.2 Reaffirmed Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd NFBL ICRA]BBB 268.8 Reaffirmed Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAA - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund mfs Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAA - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund mfs Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL from Bks B- 3250 Upgraded from D Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT loans B- 2749.9 Upgraded from D Essel Marketing & Promotions CC B+ 85 assigned Pvt Ltd Grn Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed H R Charitable Trust TL BB- 100 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 215.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B 38 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Madhucon Sugar And Power FBL BB+ 850 Downgraded Industries Ltd from BBB- Madhucon Sugar And Power TL BB+ 679.7 Downgraded Industries Ltd from BBB- Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated BB+ 51.1 Downgraded Industries Ltd from BBB- Mundhra Container Freight TL BB 125 assigned Station Pvt Ltd Navin Mehta & Company LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended Navin Mehta & Company Untied Limit BB / 77 Suspended A4+ Newton Engineering & Chemicals CC facility B 40 Assigned Ltd Newton Engineering & Chemicals CC facility (proposed) B 10 Assigned Ltd Nikhil Adhesives Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 103.3 Suspended capital Fac Oberoi Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B 140 Assigned Oberoi Cars Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 140 Assigned R.K. Associates TL D 60 Suspended Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd FBL (DCC) BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 40 assigned A4 Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd LT loans D 360 Suspended Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd FB Fac D 60 Suspended Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL, D 104.6 Suspended Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 70 Suspended Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd working capital TL D 45.2 Suspended Shree Ram Balaji Developers & LT FBL B 57.5 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Srd Modi Vidya Niketan Society LT FBL BB 149.6 assigned Srd Modi Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated BB 40.4 assigned Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A+ 10* assigned * Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 10 Crore Transglobal Power Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended Transglobal Power Ltd non-FB Fac D 120 Suspended Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Long/ST NFBL A+ 50 assigned (SO) / A1+ (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)