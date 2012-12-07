Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagson Colorchem Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 80 Suspended EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR Jagson Colorchem Ltd Fund Based - Non LC A4 20 Suspended FBD Jagson Colorchem Ltd Non fund Based - LOC A4 20 Suspended Jagson Colorchem Ltd Non fund Based - A4 20 Suspended Buyers Credit (sublimit of LC) Loha Ispaat Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 5400 Reaffirmed Madan Trading Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 150 Suspended Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd NFBL A1 350 assigned North Malabar Educational & FB Fac A4 5 assigned Charitable Trust Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 97.5 Suspended S.B. & T. International Ltd ST, fund based and D 85.5 Suspended non FB Fac S.B. & T. Designs Ltd ST, FB Fac D 190 Suspended Shree Krishna Paper Mills And ShortTerm NFBL A4 140 Upgraded from Industries Ltd D Spads Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac* A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * includes Rs. 2.0 crore sub-limits Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 105 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd FBL- CC/Standby Line B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed of Credit Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Container Services Non- FBL BB+ 2 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ A- / 200 assigned A2+ ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 15.00 crore and short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 7.50 crore, and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The long term fund based limits are also interchangeable with long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.00 crore. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based, short term fund based, short term non-fund based and long term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 20.00 crore Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL B+ 1080 assigned Gf Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA]BBB- 5840 Revised from BBB Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 282.5 assigned (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B+ 49.8 assigned (SO) Jagson Colorchem Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 5 Suspended (sublimit within EPC) Jagson Colorchem Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 18.9 Suspended Loha Ispaat Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 2426.3 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 6100 Reaffirmed Milton Cycle Industries Ltd Fund Based (rated on BBB- 100 Reaffirmed LT Scale) Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd FBL A 2250 assigned Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Unallocated A 400 assigned North Malabar Educational & TL Fac B- 63 assigned Charitable Trust Patel Cotton Industries CC Limit BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 40 Suspended Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd unallocated amount [ICRA}BB / 2.5 Suspended A4 S.B. & T. International Ltd LT working capital Fac D 184.5 Suspended Shree Krishna Paper Mills And LT FBL C 660 Upgraded from Industries Ltd D Shree Krishna Paper Mills And Cumulative Redeemable C 50 Upgraded from Industries Ltd PS D Spads Textiles Ltd TL Fac B+ 174.6 Suspended Spads Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90 Suspended Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 6368 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Ltd LT: TL AA 4 Withdrawn Sundaram Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA]AA 165 Reaffirmed Td Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 3220 Reaffirmed Tk Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 4390 Reaffirmed Velacity TL Fac D 48 Suspended Velacity LT FB Fac D 2 Suspended Voith Turbo Pvt Ltd Long/ST NFBL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+ (SO) Enhance from Rs 120.0 crores Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.