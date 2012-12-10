Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Ltd ST FBL (EPC, FBP, SLC) A3 100 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd ST non-FB Limits (LOC) A3 60 Reaffirmed Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL A3 5 Reaffirmed (SO) Active Char Products Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 96.2 Assigned Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Anil Special Steel Industries LC/BG Limits A4 256.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ Anil Special Steel Industries Unallocated A4 36.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Consolidated Construction FB Fac A3 1900 Revised from Consortium Ltd from A2 Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac A3 12750 Revised from Consortium Ltd from A2 Dnh Projects Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 100 Assigned Him Teknoforge Ltd Non Fund Based (Rated A4+ 260 Assigned on ST Scale) Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Ultra ST Fund A1+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd mfs Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP programme A1 2000 Withdrawn Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP programme A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd (SO) Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd FBL A2 105 Reaffirmed Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 45 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A3 90 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Prakash Dal & Flour Mills *Non-FBL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed *Non-fund based limits are a sub limit of the fund based limits and total utilisation shouldn't exceed Rs. 7.5 crore Techno Spring Industries NFBL (SLC) A4+ 2.6 Assigned Trikoot Iron And Steel NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Ltd LT FB Limits BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd TL I BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd TL II BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Acrysil Steel Ltd TL I BBB- 22.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Acrysil Steel Ltd TL II BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Active Char Products Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 28.8 Assigned Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1250.0 cr Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 7180.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed /A1+ Anil Special Steel Industries TL BB 326.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Anil Special Steel Industries Working Capital Limits BB 230 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Bedmutha Industries Ltd TL BB / 77.5 Suspended A4 Bedmutha Industries Ltd FBL BB / 490 Suspended A4 Bedmutha Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB / 240 Suspended A4 Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* AA- / 750 Revised from A1+ AA *Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales / (enhanced from Rs. 45.0 Crore) Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBLed* AA- / 4000 Reaffirmed A1+ *BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to be rated on short term/ (enhanced from Rs. 350.0 Crore) Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated AA 500 assigned Finance Co. Ltd Boptionally convertible debenturens Consolidated Construction TL BBB- 720.5 Revised from Consortium Ltd BBB+ Consolidated Construction FB Fac BBB- 3800 Revised from Consortium Ltd BBB+ Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac BBB- 450 Revised from Consortium Ltd BBB+ Consolidated Construction NCD Programme BBB- 500 Revised from Consortium Ltd BBB+ Dnh Projects Ltd Fund Based - CC B 180 assigned Genesis Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FBL C 150 Assigned Globe Precision Industries (P) FBL (Rated on LT BB+ 159 Assigned Ltd Scale) Him Teknoforge Ltd Fund Based (Rated on BB+ 815 assigned LT Scale) Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Treasury Fund Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Investment Fund Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Income Fund ST Plan India Infoline Finance Ltd LT equity linked PP-MLD 2000 Assigned debentures (principal AA- protected) Manohar Filaments (P) Ltd FBL and TL BB 220 Withdrawn Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd *FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed *The Fund based limit rated on long term scale is a sublimit of the fund based limit rated on short term scale and the combined utilisation should not exceed Rs. 10. Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 15.1 Withdrawn Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 240 Suspended capital Fac Prakash Dal & Flour Mills FBL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - TL ICRA]D 194 Revised from Project C Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - ICRA]D 6 Revised from Project Unallocated C Techno Spring Industries FBL (TL) BB+ 32.5 assigned Techno Spring Industries FBL (CC) BB+ 54.6 assigned Trikoot Iron And Steel TL BB 47.9 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Trikoot Iron And Steel FBL BB 270 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Ulhasnagar Municipal Issuer rating IrBBB- - Suspended Corporation Icra Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd optionally B 15 Assigned convertible debenture* *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 37.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.