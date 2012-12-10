Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acrysil Ltd ST FBL (EPC, FBP, SLC) A3 100 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Ltd ST non-FB Limits (LOC) A3 60 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL A3 5 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Active Char Products Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 96.2 Assigned
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Anil Special Steel Industries LC/BG Limits A4 256.7 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4+
Anil Special Steel Industries Unallocated A4 36.8 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4+
Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Construction FB Fac A3 1900 Revised from
Consortium Ltd from A2
Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac A3 12750 Revised from
Consortium Ltd from A2
Dnh Projects Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 100 Assigned
Him Teknoforge Ltd Non Fund Based (Rated A4+ 260 Assigned
on ST Scale)
Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Ultra ST Fund A1+ - Assigned
Pvt Ltd mfs
Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP programme A1 2000 Withdrawn
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd FBL A2 105 Reaffirmed
Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 45 Reaffirmed
Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A3 90 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
Prakash Dal & Flour Mills *Non-FBL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
*Non-fund based limits are a sub limit of the fund based limits and total
utilisation shouldn't exceed Rs. 7.5 crore
Techno Spring Industries NFBL (SLC) A4+ 2.6 Assigned
Trikoot Iron And Steel NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acrysil Ltd LT FB Limits BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Ltd TL I BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Ltd TL II BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Acrysil Steel Ltd TL I BBB- 22.8 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Acrysil Steel Ltd TL II BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Active Char Products Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 28.8 Assigned
Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 1250.0 cr
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 7180.5 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed
/A1+
Anil Special Steel Industries TL BB 326.5 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Anil Special Steel Industries Working Capital Limits BB 230 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Bedmutha Industries Ltd TL BB / 77.5 Suspended
A4
Bedmutha Industries Ltd FBL BB / 490 Suspended
A4
Bedmutha Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB / 240 Suspended
A4
Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* AA- / 750 Revised from
A1+ AA
*Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both
the scales / (enhanced from Rs. 45.0 Crore)
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBLed* AA- / 4000 Reaffirmed
A1+
*BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable
with LC which is to be rated on short term/ (enhanced from Rs. 350.0 Crore)
Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated AA 500 assigned
Finance Co. Ltd Boptionally
convertible debenturens
Consolidated Construction TL BBB- 720.5 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BBB+
Consolidated Construction FB Fac BBB- 3800 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BBB+
Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac BBB- 450 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BBB+
Consolidated Construction NCD Programme BBB- 500 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BBB+
Dnh Projects Ltd Fund Based - CC B 180 assigned
Genesis Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FBL C 150 Assigned
Globe Precision Industries (P) FBL (Rated on LT BB+ 159 Assigned
Ltd Scale)
Him Teknoforge Ltd Fund Based (Rated on BB+ 815 assigned
LT Scale)
Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Treasury Fund
Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Investment Fund
Idfc Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Income Fund ST Plan
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT equity linked PP-MLD 2000 Assigned
debentures (principal AA-
protected)
Manohar Filaments (P) Ltd FBL and TL BB 220 Withdrawn
Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd *FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
*The Fund based limit rated on long term scale is a sublimit of the
fund based limit rated on short term scale and the combined utilisation
should not exceed Rs. 10.
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 15.1 Withdrawn
Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 240 Suspended
capital Fac
Prakash Dal & Flour Mills FBL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - TL ICRA]D 194 Revised from
Project C
Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - ICRA]D 6 Revised from
Project Unallocated C
Techno Spring Industries FBL (TL) BB+ 32.5 assigned
Techno Spring Industries FBL (CC) BB+ 54.6 assigned
Trikoot Iron And Steel TL BB 47.9 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Trikoot Iron And Steel FBL BB 270 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Ulhasnagar Municipal Issuer rating IrBBB- - Suspended
Corporation Icra
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd optionally B 15 Assigned
convertible debenture*
*Sub-limit of Cash Credit
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 37.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)