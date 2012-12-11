Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4 1801 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 50.0 crore)
Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed
Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 37.6 Reaffirmed
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt off-grid solar SP1A Assigned
Ltd projects
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST FBL A4 470 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST fund/non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kommlabs Design Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BG A4 30 Suspended
Fac
Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 80 Assigned
Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 50 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed
Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar ST non fund based BG A4+ 80 Suspended
Mills Ltd Fac
Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt ST Non-FBL A4+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Saboo Cemtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended
limits
Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL - Over Draft A4 108 downgraded
against Book Debts from A4+
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4 10 Downgraded
Guarantee from A4+
Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST LOC limits A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST Buyer's Credit A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
limits
Timespac India Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 65 Reaffirmed
Timespac India Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 upgraded from
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alwar Power Company Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 230 Suspended
Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned
Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 50 Assigned
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL BB- 1244.5 Upgraded from
B
(enhanced from Rs 92.27 crore)
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FBL- CC BB- 1400 Upgraded from
B
(enhanced from Rs132.73 crore)
Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd CC BB 300 Reaffirmed
Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL B 3000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing LT FBL BB- 15.2 Upgraded from
Ltd B+
Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 2715.8 Withdrawn
Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd FB Fac BB 97.5 Suspended
Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 250000 Assigned
Hind Metals & Industries Pvt fund based and D 159.2 Suspended
Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac
Icfai Foundation For Higher FBL BBB+ 400 Assigned
Education (SO)
Icfai University Sikkim Working capital BBB+ 150 Assigned
demand loan (SO)
Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Assigned
(Bathinda) Ltd
Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Assigned
(Ferozepur) Ltd
Kommlabs Design Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 50 Suspended
capital Fac
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac B- 581.3 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.34.10 Crore
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LT FB Fac B- 149 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.10.90 Crore
M/S Sjs Motors FBL B 87.5 Assigned
Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Revised from
BB+
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 625 Reaffirmed
Praveenya Institute Of Marine proposed TL BB 100 Suspended
Engineering & Maritime Studies
Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based* BBB 45 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub limit of Rs 2 Crore ODBD facility
Radius Infratel Pvt Ltd TL BB 580 Reaffirmed
Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar working capital Fac BB+ 1330 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 145 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 9.45)
Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 15.3 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 3.07)
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt LT FBL BB+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt TL BB+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 130 Assigned
Saboo Cemtech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB 20 Suspended
Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Rice Mill FBL B 80 Assigned
Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 20 Downgraded
from BB+
Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Timespac India Ltd FBL -TL BB 13 Reaffirmed
Timespac India Ltd FBL - CC BB 52.1 Reaffirmed
Yash Papers Ltd FBL B- 949 Upgraded from
D
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
