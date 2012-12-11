Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4 1801 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 50.0 crore) Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 37.6 Reaffirmed Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt off-grid solar SP1A Assigned Ltd projects Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST FBL A4 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST fund/non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Kommlabs Design Pvt Ltd ST non fund based BG A4 30 Suspended Fac Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 80 Assigned Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 50 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar ST non fund based BG A4+ 80 Suspended Mills Ltd Fac Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt ST Non-FBL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Saboo Cemtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended limits Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL - Over Draft A4 108 downgraded against Book Debts from A4+ Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4 10 Downgraded Guarantee from A4+ Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST LOC limits A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST Buyer's Credit A3+ 500 Reaffirmed limits Timespac India Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 65 Reaffirmed Timespac India Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alwar Power Company Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 230 Suspended Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 50 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL BB- 1244.5 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 92.27 crore) Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FBL- CC BB- 1400 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs132.73 crore) Chem Edge Global Pvt Ltd CC BB 300 Reaffirmed Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL B 3000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Fine Jewellery Manufacturing LT FBL BB- 15.2 Upgraded from Ltd B+ Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 2715.8 Withdrawn Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd FB Fac BB 97.5 Suspended Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 250000 Assigned Hind Metals & Industries Pvt fund based and D 159.2 Suspended Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac Icfai Foundation For Higher FBL BBB+ 400 Assigned Education (SO) Icfai University Sikkim Working capital BBB+ 150 Assigned demand loan (SO) Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Assigned (Bathinda) Ltd Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Assigned (Ferozepur) Ltd Kommlabs Design Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 50 Suspended capital Fac Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac B- 581.3 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.34.10 Crore Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LT FB Fac B- 149 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.10.90 Crore M/S Sjs Motors FBL B 87.5 Assigned Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Revised from BB+ Patikari Power Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 625 Reaffirmed Praveenya Institute Of Marine proposed TL BB 100 Suspended Engineering & Maritime Studies Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based* BBB 45 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs 2 Crore ODBD facility Radius Infratel Pvt Ltd TL BB 580 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar working capital Fac BB+ 1330 Suspended Mills Ltd Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 145 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.45) Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 15.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.07) Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt LT FBL BB+ 30 Assigned Ltd Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt TL BB+ 30 Assigned Ltd Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 130 Assigned Saboo Cemtech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB 20 Suspended Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Sandeep Rice Mill FBL B 80 Assigned Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 20 Downgraded from BB+ Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed Timespac India Ltd FBL -TL BB 13 Reaffirmed Timespac India Ltd FBL - CC BB 52.1 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd FBL B- 949 Upgraded from D ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 