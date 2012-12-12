Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 37 assigned
Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Assam Roofing Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
BG
B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 700 downgraded
from
A4+
Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 240 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Escorts Construction Equipment Non-FBL A3 800 Withdrawn
Ltd
Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 160 assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 assigned
Kanchan Motors ST, FBL A4 100 assigned
Kiran Agencies ST non-fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended
facility
Krishna Maruti Ltd CP Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC A4 600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore)
Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit A4 14.3 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.72 crore)
Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A3 402 Reaffirmed
Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Bill A3 294 Reaffirmed
Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd BG A3 100 Reaffirmed
M/S. Core Minerals ST - FB Fac D 910 Revised from
A4@
@ Under rating watch with negative implications
M/S. Core Minerals ST - Non-FB Fac D 125 Revised from
A4@
@ Under rating watch with negative implications
Pdp Steels Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 428.6 Reaffirmed
BG
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 15.5 Assigned
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Derivative A4+ 1 Assigned
Limit
Prince Marketing ST, FBL A4 75* Reaffirmed
*- The Rs. 7.50 crore, short-term, fund based facility is a sub-limit of Rs. 15.00 crore,
long-term, fund based facility with combined utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore
Prince Marketing ST, non-FBL A4 250 Assigned
Raipur Rotocast Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shivakriti International Ltd Non-FBL A4 620 Assigned
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A4 330 (revised from
Fertilisers Ltd A3)
Siddharth Carbochem Products ST non FB: LOC A4+ 50 assigned
Ltd
Siddharth Carbochem Products ST non FB: Proposed A4+ 585 assigned
Ltd
Smile Microfinance Ltd Purchaser Payouts A1 - assigned
(SO) !
! Conditional rating
Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Non-FBL - LOC (Capex)* A4 52.1 Suspended
Ltd
*sublimit of term loan
Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Non-FBL - LOC A4 15.9 Suspended
Ltd (Revolving)
Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 5.1 Suspended
Ltd
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 45 Suspended
Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd TL / Car Loans B+ 3.8 assigned
Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 20 assigned
Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 169.3 Reaffirmed
Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 495 Reaffirmed
B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 167 assigned
Ctr Manufacturing Industries TL A- 324.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 27.85 crore)
Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A- 380 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore)
Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB- 2263 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 190 Withdrawn
Ltd
Escorts Construction Equipment TL Fac BBB- 380 Withdrawn
Ltd
Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB-/ 910 Withdrawn
Ltd A3
Forum Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 300 Withdrawn
High End Infratech FB limits B+ 180 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.4 assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BB 40.7 assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd PC/FBP/UFBP* BB 40 assigned
*sublimit of CC
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd PC/BP/BD BB 185 assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd optionally BB 57.5 assigned
convertible
debentureBOB
Hi-Reach Construction FBL (CC) B 110 Assigned
Equipments Pvt Ltd
Kiran Agencies LT fund based Bk B 50 Suspended
facility
Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A 652.6 Reaffirmed
M/S. Core Minerals LT - TL Fac D 130 Revised from
B+@
@ Under rating watch with negative implications
M/S. Core Minerals LT - FB Fac D 100 Revised from
B+@
@ Under rating watch with negative implications
Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital BB- 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.32 core)
Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed
Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 57.7 Reaffirmed
North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 217.5 Reaffirmed
North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBLed - Unallocated BBB+ 10.2 assigned
Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 76.8 Reaffirmed
Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 303 Reaffirmed
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 22.1 Assigned
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Stock & BB+ 50 Assigned
Book Debt)
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB+ 60 Assigned
Prince Marketing LT B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Prince Marketing FBL B+ 330 Assigned
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd FB and NFB limits 970 Reaffirmed
BBB-/
A3
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 3680 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 218 crore)
Raipur Rotocast Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (TL) BB- 14.9 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 2.24 crore
Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (CC) BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 7.70 crore
Sahara Utsarga Welfare Society LT/ ST Bk Fac B+ / 460 Assigned
A4
Satya Prakash Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 101.1 Suspended
Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB 130 Assigned
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL [ICRABB+ 330 (revised from
Fertilisers Ltd BBB-
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL [ICRABB+ 150.7 (revised from
Fertilisers Ltd BBB-
Siddharth Carbochem Products LT FB: TL BB+ 15 assigned
Ltd
Siddharth Carbochem Products LT FB: CC BB+ 40 assigned
Ltd
Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 70 Assigned
Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt FBL - CC B+ 80 Suspended
Ltd
Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt FBL - TL B+ 262 Suspended
Ltd
Thejo Engineering Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 40 Assigned
(reduce from 5 Crore)
Thejo Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 350
Assigned(enhanced from Rs.27.5 crore)
Thejo Engineering Ltd Non-fund based - BGs BBB- 250 Assigned
/LOC
(enhanced from Rs. 17.5 crore )
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 245.2 Suspended
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 149.1 assigned
Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BB+ 11.4 assigned
Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB 14.9 assigned
Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Voith Paper Technology (India) Long/ST NFBL A+ 150 assigned
Ltd (SO)/
A1+(SO)
Voith Turbo Pvt Ltd Long/ST NFBL A+ 200 assigned
(SO) /
A1+ (SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)