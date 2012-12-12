Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 37 assigned Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Assam Roofing Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 117.5 Reaffirmed BG B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 700 downgraded from A4+ Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 240 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Escorts Construction Equipment Non-FBL A3 800 Withdrawn Ltd Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 160 assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 assigned Kanchan Motors ST, FBL A4 100 assigned Kiran Agencies ST non-fund based Bk A4 50 Suspended facility Krishna Maruti Ltd CP Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC A4 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit A4 14.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.72 crore) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A3 402 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Bill A3 294 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd BG A3 100 Reaffirmed M/S. Core Minerals ST - FB Fac D 910 Revised from A4@ @ Under rating watch with negative implications M/S. Core Minerals ST - Non-FB Fac D 125 Revised from A4@ @ Under rating watch with negative implications Pdp Steels Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 428.6 Reaffirmed BG Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 15.5 Assigned Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Derivative A4+ 1 Assigned Limit Prince Marketing ST, FBL A4 75* Reaffirmed *- The Rs. 7.50 crore, short-term, fund based facility is a sub-limit of Rs. 15.00 crore, long-term, fund based facility with combined utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 crore Prince Marketing ST, non-FBL A4 250 Assigned Raipur Rotocast Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd Non-FBL A4 620 Assigned Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A4 330 (revised from Fertilisers Ltd A3) Siddharth Carbochem Products ST non FB: LOC A4+ 50 assigned Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products ST non FB: Proposed A4+ 585 assigned Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd Purchaser Payouts A1 - assigned (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Non-FBL - LOC (Capex)* A4 52.1 Suspended Ltd *sublimit of term loan Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Non-FBL - LOC A4 15.9 Suspended Ltd (Revolving) Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 5.1 Suspended Ltd Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 45 Suspended Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd TL / Car Loans B+ 3.8 assigned Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 20 assigned Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 169.3 Reaffirmed Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 495 Reaffirmed B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 167 assigned Ctr Manufacturing Industries TL A- 324.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 27.85 crore) Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A- 380 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore) Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB- 2263 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB- 190 Withdrawn Ltd Escorts Construction Equipment TL Fac BBB- 380 Withdrawn Ltd Escorts Construction Equipment FBL BBB-/ 910 Withdrawn Ltd A3 Forum Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 300 Withdrawn High End Infratech FB limits B+ 180 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.4 assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BB 40.7 assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd PC/FBP/UFBP* BB 40 assigned *sublimit of CC Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd PC/BP/BD BB 185 assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd optionally BB 57.5 assigned convertible debentureBOB Hi-Reach Construction FBL (CC) B 110 Assigned Equipments Pvt Ltd Kiran Agencies LT fund based Bk B 50 Suspended facility Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A 652.6 Reaffirmed M/S. Core Minerals LT - TL Fac D 130 Revised from B+@ @ Under rating watch with negative implications M/S. Core Minerals LT - FB Fac D 100 Revised from B+@ @ Under rating watch with negative implications Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital BB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.32 core) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 57.7 Reaffirmed North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 217.5 Reaffirmed North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBLed - Unallocated BBB+ 10.2 assigned Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 76.8 Reaffirmed Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 303 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 22.1 Assigned Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Stock & BB+ 50 Assigned Book Debt) Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB+ 60 Assigned Prince Marketing LT B+ 150 Reaffirmed Prince Marketing FBL B+ 330 Assigned Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd FB and NFB limits 970 Reaffirmed BBB-/ A3 Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 3680 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 218 crore) Raipur Rotocast Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (TL) BB- 14.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.24 crore Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (CC) BB- 95 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 7.70 crore Sahara Utsarga Welfare Society LT/ ST Bk Fac B+ / 460 Assigned A4 Satya Prakash Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 101.1 Suspended Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB 130 Assigned Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL [ICRABB+ 330 (revised from Fertilisers Ltd BBB- Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL [ICRABB+ 150.7 (revised from Fertilisers Ltd BBB- Siddharth Carbochem Products LT FB: TL BB+ 15 assigned Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products LT FB: CC BB+ 40 assigned Ltd Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 70 Assigned Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt FBL - CC B+ 80 Suspended Ltd Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt FBL - TL B+ 262 Suspended Ltd Thejo Engineering Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 40 Assigned (reduce from 5 Crore) Thejo Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 350 Assigned(enhanced from Rs.27.5 crore) Thejo Engineering Ltd Non-fund based - BGs BBB- 250 Assigned /LOC (enhanced from Rs. 17.5 crore ) Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 245.2 Suspended Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 149.1 assigned Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BB+ 11.4 assigned Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB 14.9 assigned Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Voith Paper Technology (India) Long/ST NFBL A+ 150 assigned Ltd (SO)/ A1+(SO) Voith Turbo Pvt Ltd Long/ST NFBL A+ 200 assigned (SO) / A1+ (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 