Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Batteries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 220 Reaffirmed
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+(SO)30 Reaffirmed
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A3 5000 Revised from
A2+
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd non-FBL A2+(SO)50 Reaffirmed
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Revised from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore)
Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+(SO)20 Reaffirmed
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt NonFBL A4+ 110 revised from
Ltd A3
Somic Zf Components Ltd ST FBL A2 27 Reaffirmed
Somic Zf Components Ltd NFBL A2 40 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 1.0 Crore
V3S Infratech Ltd NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Batteries Ltd TL Fac B+ 475 Assigned
Aegan Batteries Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CC A- 2280 Reaffirmed
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) A- (SO)270 Reaffirmed
Bundelkhand Ispat Melting FBL B 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Feedback Infrastructure Issuer rating Ir A+ Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB 2750 Revised from
BBB+
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB 1989.1 Revised from
BBB+
Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL BBB(SO)2500 Assigned
Kanunga Extrusion Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 220 revised from
BB
Lapp India Pvt Ltd TL A 150 Assigned
Lapp India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL* A / 620 Reaffirmed
A1
*Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- (SO)350 Reaffirmed
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd TL B- 11 Revised from
D
(reduced from Rs. 1.83 crore)
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB limits B- 30 Revised from
D
(enhanced from 2.0 crore)
Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 70 Assigned
Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC B+ 5 Assigned
Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-TL B 16.2 Assigned
Ltd
Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-CC B 50 Assigned
Ltd
Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-Unallocated B 3.8 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Fund Based (CC) A- (SO)330 Reaffirmed
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt FBL BB+ 260 revised from
Ltd BBB-
Somic Zf Components Ltd TL BBB 37.9 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 5.20 Crore
Somic Zf Components Ltd LT FBL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed
Somic Zf Components Ltd Unallocated BBB 309.4 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 35.23 Crore
Ssk Trading Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1400 Assigned
Suryakanta Hydro Energies LT FBL D 510 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
B-
The Byke Hospitality Ltd Long- term, TL BBB- 110 Assigned
The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 60 Assigned
V3S Infratech Ltd Fund based working BB- 400 Downgraded
capital Fac from BB
V3S Infratech Ltd TL BB- 60 Downgraded
from BB
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 140 Reaffirmed
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 40 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
