Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Batteries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+(SO)30 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A3 5000 Revised from A2+ Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd non-FBL A2+(SO)50 Reaffirmed Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Revised from D (enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore) Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+(SO)20 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt NonFBL A4+ 110 revised from Ltd A3 Somic Zf Components Ltd ST FBL A2 27 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd NFBL A2 40 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 1.0 Crore V3S Infratech Ltd NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Batteries Ltd TL Fac B+ 475 Assigned Aegan Batteries Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CC A- 2280 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) A- (SO)270 Reaffirmed Bundelkhand Ispat Melting FBL B 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Feedback Infrastructure Issuer rating Ir A+ Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB 2750 Revised from BBB+ Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB 1989.1 Revised from BBB+ Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL BBB(SO)2500 Assigned Kanunga Extrusion Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 220 revised from BB Lapp India Pvt Ltd TL A 150 Assigned Lapp India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL* A / 620 Reaffirmed A1 *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- (SO)350 Reaffirmed Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd TL B- 11 Revised from D (reduced from Rs. 1.83 crore) Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB limits B- 30 Revised from D (enhanced from 2.0 crore) Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 70 Assigned Saheli Metals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC B+ 5 Assigned Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-TL B 16.2 Assigned Ltd Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-CC B 50 Assigned Ltd Sharief Marine Products Pvt LT FBL-Unallocated B 3.8 Assigned Ltd Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Fund Based (CC) A- (SO)330 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt FBL BB+ 260 revised from Ltd BBB- Somic Zf Components Ltd TL BBB 37.9 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 5.20 Crore Somic Zf Components Ltd LT FBL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd Unallocated BBB 309.4 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 35.23 Crore Ssk Trading Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1400 Assigned Suryakanta Hydro Energies LT FBL D 510 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- The Byke Hospitality Ltd Long- term, TL BBB- 110 Assigned The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 60 Assigned V3S Infratech Ltd Fund based working BB- 400 Downgraded capital Fac from BB V3S Infratech Ltd TL BB- 60 Downgraded from BB Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 140 Reaffirmed Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.