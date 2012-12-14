Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 6250 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd BG A4 35 Assigned Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 8.1 Assigned Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-fund A4 2.9 Assigned Based, ST Fac Deepak Cosmo Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Desai Brothers Ltd BG A1+ 250 Assigned Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd FB Limits A2+ 420 Revised A1 Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A2+ 410 Revised A1 Ferro-Concrete Construction ST, non-fund based BG A3+ 150 Suspended (I) Pvt Ltd limits Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1+ Withdrawn D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt ST Non-Fund limits ICRA]A4 115 Assigned Ltd Lm Wind Power Blades (India) ST- Fund based/ Non A2 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund based Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 700 upgraded from A4 Ram Techno Projects (India) ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Rathi Steel Dakshin Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 80 Assigned Enhancement from 5.50Cr Shri Rathi Steel Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 110 Assigned Enhancement from 3.0Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD (proposed) AA- 10000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special NCD (outstanding) AA- 3000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd (reduced from Rs 1575 crore) Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA- 48299.6 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd TL B 22.3 Assigned Asaco Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 72.8 Reaffirmed Asaco Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 135 Reaffirmed Asaco Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 83.2 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd working capital Fac ICRA]B+/ 370 Suspended A4 Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 176 Reaffirmed Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B+ 31.1 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment & PTCs AAA 3870.2 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (SO) Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC* BB 21.5 Assigned *includes PCFC facility of Rs. 1.50 crore Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL BB 14.1 Assigned Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB 13.5 Assigned Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB 5 Assigned Deepak Cosmo Ltd FB Fac B 270 Assigned Dlf Projects Ltd TL A 130 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 301.2 crore) Dlf Projects Ltd FBL A (SO) 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 70 crore) Dlf Projects Ltd Proposed Limited A (SO) 27 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.8 crore) Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 330 Revised from A Eurasian Minerals & TL C 82.5 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd Eurasian Minerals & Working Capital Limits C 30 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd Eurasian Minerals & Unallocated C 12.5 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd Ferro-Concrete Construction LT loans, working BBB 110 Suspended (I) Pvt Ltd capital and unallocated Fac Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn Ltd-Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn Ltd-Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) Hes Infra Pvt Ltd TL D 600 Revised from ICRA BB+ Hes Infra Pvt Ltd FBL D 900 Revised from ICRA BB+ Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 3000 Revised from ICRA BB+ Ifmr Capital Pioneer Revolver I PTC Series A2 A - Withdrawn (SO) Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL TL B 43.2 Assigned Ltd Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL CC B 200 Assigned Ltd Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL Unallocated B 11.8 Assigned Ltd Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA BB Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 350 Revised from ICRA BBB Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BBB- 2470 Revised from ICRA]BB+ (reduced from Rs. 371 crores) Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BBB- 240 Revised from BB+ Ram Techno Projects (India) LT FB Fac B+ 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 130 Assigned Sanghavi Shoe Accessories Pvt TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanghavi Shoe Accessories Pvt FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Rathi Steel Dakshin Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 190 Assigned Enhancement from 17 Cr Shri Rathi Steel Dakshin Ltd TL BBB- 98.3 Assigned Enhancement from 4.83 Cr Shri Rathi Steel Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 370 Assigned Enhancement from 32 Cr Shri Rathi Steel Ltd TL BBB- 44.2 Assigned Enhancement from 0.47 Cr Sng Fashions Pvt Ltd LT loans and working B+ 133 Suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.